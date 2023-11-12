Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game
Photo: Disclosure/Celtics

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Boston Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
6:55 AMan hour ago

CELTICS!

Photo: Disclosure/Celtics
Photo: Disclosure/Celtics
6:50 AMan hour ago

HOW DO THE RAPTORS ARRIVE?

The Toronto Raptors have had a string of competitive games recently. In their last game on November 8, playing as visitors against the Dallas Mavericks, the Raptors achieved an impressive victory with a final score of 127-116. Before that, on November 5th, they defeated the San Antonio Spurs 123-116. However, they encountered defeat on November 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers, losing 114–99. Returning to their home field on November 1, the Raptors recorded a convincing victory against the Milwaukee Bucks, with a score of 130-111. Unfortunately, on October 30th, they faced a home defeat against the Portland Trail Blazers, with a score of 99-91. The team displayed a mixed performance, standing out for notable victories but also facing challenges against formidable opponents.
6:45 AM2 hours ago

COMPARISON BETWEEN RAPTORS AND CELTICS!

In performance statistics, the confrontation between Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics reveals notable disparities. The Celtics dominate in scoring, ranking 3rd in scoring. They are in 20th place with an impressive average of 121 points per game, while the Raptors are 20th, recording 110 points. In the battle of rebounds, Boston maintains a substantial advantage, ranking 2nd in the rankings. They are in 6th place with an average of 49.6 rebounds per game, while the Raptors are in 6th place, with 47. Shooting efficiency slightly favors the Celtics, who occupy 16th place in the rankings. position with 47% success, compared to the Raptors, in 19th, with 46.2%.

Boston also stands out in free throw and three-point shooting percentages, ranking 6th in terms of percentages. (82.5%) and 13º (36.4%), respectively. In contrast, the Raptors rank last (30th) in free throw percentage, at 69.6%, and 18th in free throw percentage, at 69.6%, and 18th in free throw percentage. position in three-point shooting percentage, with 35.1%.

In the collective game, the Raptors lead in assists per game (27.5), ranking 5th in assists per game (27.5), ranking 5th in assists per game (27.5). position, while the Celtics are in 25th, with 23.7 assists. However, the Celtics have a notable advantage in ball protection, ranking 10th in the league. place with 13.6 turnovers, while the Raptors are 22nd with 14.9.

In short, the Celtics demonstrate superiority in several statistical aspects, reflected in their more consistent performance in several aspects of the game in relation to the Raptors.

6:40 AM2 hours ago

LEADERS IN STATISTICS

In the duel between Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics, the Boston Celtics emerged victorious with Jayson Tatum leading the scoring statistics, recording an impressive 28.4 points per game. Tatum also contributed 3.6 assists and 9.7 rebounds, showcasing his versatility in the game. On the Raptors side, Scottie Barnes had a remarkable performance, accumulating 21.5 points, 6.0 assists, and standing out on defense with 1.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game. In terms of scoring, Dennis Schroder led the Celtics with 17.0 points, while Jrue Holiday was the main contributor for the Raptors with 13.4 points. Despite a collective effort, the Raptors were unable to overcome Tatum's dominant performance and the Celtics came away with the victory.
6:35 AM2 hours ago

CELTICS STATS!

In the current season, the team's statistical leaders show remarkable performance in several key categories. The highlight in points is Jayson Tatum, with an impressive average of 28.4 points per game, followed by Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis. In terms of rebounds, Tatum leads again, with an average of 9.7 per game. Jrue Holiday stands out in assists, contributing an average of 5.3 per match. Defensively, Tatum leads in steals, while Porzingis stands out in blocks, averaging 1.6 per game. As for the In terms of shooting efficiency, Luke Kornet leads the way with an impressive 77.8% success rate, highlighting the players' valuable contributions to different aspects of the game. 
6:30 AM2 hours ago

TD GARDEN!

TD Garden is a great place to stay. is an iconic arena located in Boston, Massachusetts, serving as home to the city's professional teams, the Boston Celtics (NBA) and Boston Bruins (NHL). Opened in 1995, TD Garden replaced the former Boston Garden and has become a vibrant center for sporting events and entertainment. With a capacity for over 17,000 spectators at basketball games, the venue also hosts a variety of events, from concerts to sports events. ice hockey matches and MMA fights. In addition, the Garden offers several restaurant and shopping options, providing a complete experience for fans. Its privileged location in the heart of Boston contributes to its cultural and economic importance in the city, attracting visitors and fans from across the country. 
6:25 AM2 hours ago

CELTICS!

The Boston Celtics face injury challenges, with center Neemias Queta sidelined with a foot injury. since October 30th. Queta's absence could impact the team's rotation and depth, especially at the pivot position. The Celtics may need to rely on other players to fill the void left by his absence as they look to maintain a competitive performance in the NBA season. Neemias Queta's recovery and return to the game will be crucial elements for the Celtics' trajectory and their quest for success in the league.
6:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at TD Garden

The Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors game will be played at TD Garden, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA