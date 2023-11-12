Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors Live Score Here
CELTICS!
HOW DO THE RAPTORS ARRIVE?
COMPARISON BETWEEN RAPTORS AND CELTICS!
Boston also stands out in free throw and three-point shooting percentages, ranking 6th in terms of percentages. (82.5%) and 13º (36.4%), respectively. In contrast, the Raptors rank last (30th) in free throw percentage, at 69.6%, and 18th in free throw percentage, at 69.6%, and 18th in free throw percentage. position in three-point shooting percentage, with 35.1%.
In the collective game, the Raptors lead in assists per game (27.5), ranking 5th in assists per game (27.5), ranking 5th in assists per game (27.5). position, while the Celtics are in 25th, with 23.7 assists. However, the Celtics have a notable advantage in ball protection, ranking 10th in the league. place with 13.6 turnovers, while the Raptors are 22nd with 14.9.
In short, the Celtics demonstrate superiority in several statistical aspects, reflected in their more consistent performance in several aspects of the game in relation to the Raptors.