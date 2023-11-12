Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live, as well as the latest information from Chase Center Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers match live on TV and online?
The match Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers?
This is the start time for the Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers game on November 11, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 12)
Mexico: 19:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Cleveland Cavaliers
One of the most outstanding players in Cleveland Cavaliers is Caris LeVert, the 29-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 29 points.
Key player for Golden State Warriors
One of the players to watch out for in Golden State Warriors is Stephen Curry, the 35-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 23 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 5, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Golden State Warriors managed to win by a score of 115 points against 104 of Cleveland Cavaliers.
The player who scored the most points for Golden State Warriors in that game was Stephen Curry with 28, while the player who scored the most points for Cleveland Cavaliers in that game was Donovan Mitchell with 31.
History Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Golden State Warriors, as of the last five games they have won four, while Cleveland Cavaliers have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Golden State Warriors who have scored 577 points compared to 529 for Sacramento Kings.
Actuality - Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers has had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, after playing eight games, they managed to win three and lose five.
Cleveland Cavaliers 91 - 109 New York Knicks
- Last five games
Cleveland Cavaliers 91 - 109 New York Knicks
New York Knicks 89 - 95 Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers 121 - 116 Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers 115 - 104 Cleveland Cavaliers
Oklahoma City Thunder 128 - 120 Cleveland Cavaliers
Actuality - Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing nine games, they have won six and lost three.
Golden State Warriors 117 - 122 San Antonio Spurs
- Last five games
Golden State Warriors 117 - 122 San Antonio Spurs
Golden State Warriors 104 - 108 Phoenix Suns
Sacramento Kings 114 - 122 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 95 - 106 Golden State Warriors
New Orleans Pelicans 102 - 130 Golden State Warriors
The match will be played at the Chase Center Stadium
The match between Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will take place at the Chase Center Stadium in the city of San Francisco (United States), said Stadium is where the Golden State Warriors Team plays its home games, it was built in 2017 and has a capacity for approximately 18,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Golden State Warriors vs Cleveland Cavaliers live stream, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
