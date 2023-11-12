Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers in NBA?
If you want to watch the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers game, it will be available on NBA TV.
What time is the Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m.
Australia: 6:30 a.m.
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m.
Brazil: 4:30 p.m.
Chile: 4:30 p.m.
Colombia: 2:30 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.
Spain: 9:30 p.m.
United States (New York): 4:30 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 12:30 p.m.
India: 1:30 a.m.
Japan: 4:30 p.m.
Mexico: 2:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:30 p.m.
Peru: 2:30 p.m.
United Kingdom: 7:30 p.m.
Watch out for this Los Angeles Clippers player.
Paul George, 33-year-old forward. This year he has 23.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. In addition to a 46'5% shooting percentage from the field. He had a bad day in his last game against the Dallas Mavericks where in the 23 minutes he played, he managed only eight points, three rebounds and two assists.
Watch out for this player on the Memphis Grizzlies.
Desmond Bane, 25-year-old shooting guard. He has averaged 26.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists. In addition to a percentage of 45'8% in field goals. He was the best player of his team against the Utah Jazz with 37 points, four rebounds and eight assists. However, these numbers were not enough to prevent the Grizzlies from losing.
How are the Los Angeles Clippers doing?
They have four consecutive losses. They have not won since November 1, when they won at home against the Orlando Magic. They are 11th in the Western Conference with three wins and five losses. They are last in the Pacific Division.
How are the Memphis Grizzlies coming along?
They are coming off two consecutive losses and have won only one game in their last 12 games. They are last right now in the Western conference with one win and eight losses. They are also the bottom of the Southeast division.
Background
The last meeting between these two teams was last July, when the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 74-83. The Los Angeles team has won four of the last five meetings.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena, located in the city of Los Angeles. It was inaugurated in October 1999 and has a capacity for 19060 spectators.
Preview of the match
The Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Clippers will meet in the 2023-24 NBA regular season game.
