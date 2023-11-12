Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks match for NBA 2023?
This is the start time of the game Charlotte Hornets vs New York Knicks of November 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 12:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 1:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 12:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NBA league pass.
LatestCharlotte Hornets lineup
The last Charlotte Hornets quintet:
P.J. Washington, LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee.
Latest New York Knicks lineup
The last quintet of the New York Knicks:
RJ Barrett, Quentin Grimes, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Jalen Brunson.
Charlotte Hornets Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, point guard Terry Rozier (#3), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his seventh year in the league. In the 2023-2024 regular season he averages 21.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nick Richards (#4) who this season has managed to average 9.4 points, 9 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard LaMelo Ball (#1) will be key to assisting, last season he helped the team a lot and this season he has averaged 23.7 points, 6 rebounds and 7.8 assists.
Charlotte Hornets in the tournament
The Charlotte Hornets had a good start to the regular season, with 3 games won and 5 lost, they established themselves in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on November 8 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Charlotte Hornets lost 95 to 89 at Madison Square Garden and thus the Charlotte Hornets suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
New York Knicks Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Julius Randle (#30), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his eighth year in the league. In the 2023-2023 regular season he averages 25.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Mitchell Robinson (#23) who this season has managed to average 7.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jalen Brunson (#11) will be key to making assists. Last season he had a good tournament. He started this season well by averaging 23.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists.
New York Knicks in the tournament
The New York Knicks started the tournament very well, this year they are once again a strong team competing in the Eastern Conference. They had a good start to the 2023-2024 regular season, with 4 games won and 4 lost, they are in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can be first place in the east. Their last game was on November 9 against the Toronto Raptors, where the New York Knicks lost 130 to 111 at the Scotiabank Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Madison Square Garden will be the host stadium for this regular season game, it is located in the city of New York, Manhattan. Since February 11, 1968, it has been the home of the New York Knicks, it has a capacity of 19,812 spectators and its construction cost 123 million dollars.
