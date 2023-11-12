NBA: Memphis Grizzlies 105 - 101 Los Angeles Clippers

Led by Desmond Bane's 27 points, the Memphis Grizzlies acquired their second win of the season against a frustrated Los Angeles Clippers.

The loss is their first at home this season and will put increased pressure on the Clippers stars.

It was a home debut to forget for James Harden, who only managed 11 points and finished with a +/- of -28.

The fourth quarter was the highlight of the game with both teams going back and forth in an entertaining frame, but the Grizzlies came out on top.

Story of the game:

The Clippers started slow and it took them some time to find some rhythm, after going 7-0 down the hosts switched on and Russell Westbrook's tough finish drew them level after three and a half minutes.

Memphis had some early success and looked confident on the offensive end, soon after the first timeout the Grizzlies went on a 12-0 run.

The Grizzlies shot well from beyond the arc in the first allowing them to head into the second quarter up by 13 with the score reading 33-20.

It was an improved start to the second by LA, going on a 15-3 run in first five minutes with Paul George beginning to find his spots.

Paul George and Terance Mann of the LA Clippers (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Terance Mann drilled a three to give the Clippers the lead half way through the quarter as they completed the turn around.

Although the Clippers' had a much improved quarter, Memphis fought back and regained a lead despite shooting poorly as they headed into half time up 52-45.

Bane's free throws pushed the Grizzlies' lead to 14 early in the third, their largest of the game up to that point.

LA continued to make shots but failed to put any kind of run together and they struggled to keep up with Memphis' scoring.

Desmond Bane drives to the hoop (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

With four and a half to go in the third, Luke Kennard made his fourth three on his fifth attempt from the bench in an impressive shooting performance from the former Clipper.

Heading into the final 12, the Clippers had work to do as they trailed 79-68 as their first loss at home for the season seemed imminent.

LA started the fourth brightly, George drained a three to bring his team within three points of Memphis with eight to go.

Moments later PG tied the game with a well worked step back three but Bane responded with a layup followed by a pull up three to give his side the advantage again.

The two sides went back and forth making shot after shot as the Clippers hunted down the lead.

Norman Powell made a deep two to put LA up by two but Marcus Smart went up the other end and tied the game again with just under three minutes on the clock.

Norman Powell drives to the basket (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Harden's corner three brought the game to 98-98 with 90 seconds to go but a Bismack Biyombo free throw put the Grizzlies' noses in front.

Smart hustled his way into the paint losing his footing but managed to guide the ball in the direction of David Roddy who layed it in to put Memphis up by three.

Jaren Jackson Jr. made two free throws to give the Grizzlies a four point lead with six seconds to go and his team saw out their second win of the season.

Player of the game: Desmond Bane

The small forward was vital to his team's victory as he led in scoring with a game high 27.

Desmond Bane scoring at the bucket (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

He also proved six assists, four rebounds and a block in just under 35 minutes of play.