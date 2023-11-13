Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers?
This is the start time for the Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers game on November 12, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 4:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 13)
Mexico: 20:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 22:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 21:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 23:30 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player for Portland Trail Blazers
One of the most outstanding players in Portland Trail Blazers is Shaedon Sharpe, the 20-year-old Canadian-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 24 points.
Key player at Los Angeles Lakers
One of the players to watch out for in Los Angeles Lakers is Lebron James, the 38-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 32 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last February 13, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Portland Trail Blazers managed to win by a score of 127 points against 115 of Los Angeles Lakers.
History Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers, as they have won three of the last five games, while Portland Trail Blazers have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers who have scored 578 points compared to 563 for Portland Trail Blazers.
Actuality - Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers has had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, as after playing eight games, they managed to win three and lose five.
- Last five games
Utah Jazz 138 - 133 Portland Trail Blazers
Phoenix Suns 117 - 106 Portland Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Clippers 123 - 111 Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers 97 - 102 Orlando Magic
Actuality - Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a bad performance in the current NBA season. After playing nine games, they have won four and lost five.
- Last five games
Orlando Magic 120 - 101 Los Angeles Lakers
Miami Heat 108 - 107 Los Angeles Lakers
Houston Rockets 128 - 94 Los Angeles Lakers
Phoenix Suns 119 - 122 Los Angeles Lakers
The match will be played at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium
The match between Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers will take place at the Crypto.com Arena Stadium in the city of Los Angeles (United States), this stadium is where the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers play their home games, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 19,100 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Portland Trail Blazers game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
