James Harden, a problem for the Clippers?

A controversial and controversial figure full of quality. That's how one can define a point guard who has been traveling from team to team in search of the coveted ring. But in sports, as in life, not everything goes as one imagined . A change of course that not only affects a single player, but also forces each of the franchises to change their plans.

this is the sorely needed passing that James harden brings the clippers pic.twitter.com/d9aComVVKg - Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreakbreak) November 9, 2023

After a season ending Philadelphia 76ers falling in the eastern conference semifinals the spotlight was on the current season with the possibility of making major changes to fight another year to be at the top of the table. The problem was point guard James Harden, who declared himself in rebellion without appearing in any training or preseason game.

A forced departure

Just before the start of the regular season, he showed up at the airport to join the team. It was the end of his relationship with the franchise. After not responding to the team's messages, he was now being repaid with the same coin. End of the relationship and departure to the Los Angeles Clippers, in an unexpected operation.

An operation that has forced the movement of the following stars; Marcus Morris, Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, an unprotected first round of 2028, two second rounds and a pick swap, in exchange for receiving James Harden, PJ Tucker and Filip Petrusev and Danny Green cut from the Sixers.

Dallas reporter Brian Dameris sent this message to James Harden last night, "You're the problem."



2 minutes of pure truth pic.twitter.com/fYDxOpx4FU - Pasion Basket (@PasionBasketNBA) November 11, 2023

Something that in social networks raised passion and interest for having Paul George, Khawi Leonard, Russell Westbrook and James Harden on the same court. Something that a priori to see an invincible team and that with the passage of the week has gone all downhill. An endless nightmare for a team that does not know the victory with James Harden.

Self-proclaimed as the system does not show physical intensity in the games, incomprehensible failures and late night parties that have destroyed the chemistry of his teammates. Not one well-finished screen and passes that seem unbecoming of an NBA player. This is how the player is adjusting.

Before and after. How the #Clippers evolved with the trade for Harden:



Offensive efficiency 5th ➡️ 25th

Defensive efficiency 4th ➡️ 28th

Net efficiency 3° ➡️ 27°



ℹ️ @statmuse pic.twitter.com/CUfZMl3pzr - NBA Rhythm (@RitmoNba) November 12, 2023

With 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists he is not being key for the team and the dynamics must be fast and efficient if they want results sooner rather than later. Before his arrival they were 5th in offensive ratio and now they are 25th . Regarding defensive ratio, they were 4th and now they are 28th and finally in efficiency they were 3rd and now they are 27th.

LA Clippers go (3-6) in the 11th position in front of the Philadelphia Sixers who occupy the first place in the eastern conference (8-2). A move that predictably hurt a team that is having its best regular season start this decade. A great news that a Bally Sports reporter wanted to reflect after the game against Dallas Mavericks.