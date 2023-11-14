Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls live, as well as the latest information from Fiserv Forum Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls match live on TV and online?
The match Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls?
This is the start time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls game on November 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 14)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player in Chicago Bulls
One of the most outstanding players in Chicago Bulls is Nikola Vucevic, the 33 years old player born in Montenegro comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 26 points.
Key player in Milwaukee Bucks
One of the players to watch out for in Milwaukee Bucks is Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 28-year-old Greek-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 35 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 8, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Milwaukee Bucks managed to win by a score of 105 points against 102 of Chicago Bulls.
The player who scored the most points for Milwaukee Bucks in that game was Mar Jon Beauchamp with 18, while the player who scored the most points for Chicago Bulls in that game was Coby White with 14.
History Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Milwaukee Bucks, as of the last five games they have won three, while Chicago Bulls have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Milwaukee Bucks who has scored 577 points compared to 534 for Chicago Bulls.
Actuality - Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls have had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, after playing nine games, they won three and lost six.
Dallas Mavericks 114 - 105 Chicago Bulls
- Last five games
Chicago Bulls 107 - 109 Brooklyn Nets
Denver Nuggets 123 - 101 Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls 140 - 113 Utah Jazz
Chicago Bulls 115 - 116 Phoenix Suns
Actuality - Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing nine games, they have won five and lost four.
Milwaukee Bucks 110 - 105 New York Knicks
- Last five games
Brooklyn Nets 125 - 129 Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks 120 - 118 Detroit Pistons
Indiana Pacers 126 - 124 Milwaukee Bucks
Orlando Magic 112 - 97 Milwaukee Bucks
The match will be played at the Fiserv Forum Stadium
The match between Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls will take place at Fiserv Forum Stadium in the city of Milwaukee (United States), said Stadium is where the Milwaukee Bucks Team plays its home games, it was built in 2018 and has a capacity for approximately 17,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
