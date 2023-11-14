Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors match live?
What time is Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors match for NBA?
Argentina 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 7:30 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1:30 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 6:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 8:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 7:30 pm: NBA League Pass
Washington Wizards standings
Washington Wizards
The Wizards also lost to the Miami Heat by 7 points at home. The Wizards' performance was inconsistent, with some players standing out, but the team as a whole couldn't keep pace with the Heat. Against the Atlanta Hawks, it was 9 points away from home. The most painful defeat came against the Philadelphia 76ers, 146-128.
Toronto Raptors standings
Toronto Raptors
On the other hand, they beat the Dallas Mavericks by 11 points at home. The Raptors' performance was strong, with the team hitting 50% of their shots and 40% of their three-pointers. Also at home, they beat the San Antonio Spurs by 7 points at home. The Raptors performed well, hitting 47% of their shots from the field and 38% of their three-pointers.
The Canadian team didn't have the same luck when they visited the Philadelphia 76ers, where they lost by 15 points at home. The Raptors' performance was inconsistent, with some players standing out, but the team as a whole couldn't keep pace with the 76ers. However, they made the most of their home advantage against the Milwaukee Bucks, winning by 19 points at home. The Raptors' performance was strong, with the team hitting 52% of their shots from the field and 42% of their three-point shots.
Scotiabank Arena
The arena opened in 1999 as the Air Canada Centre and was renamed Scotiabank Arena in 2017. It is Canada's largest multi-purpose arena and has a capacity of 19,800 for ice hockey, 19,000 for basketball and 20,000 for soccer.
The Scotiabank Arena has hosted many major sporting events, including the 2002 Ice Hockey World Cup, the 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2016 Ice Hockey World Cup. It has also hosted many shows and concerts, including Celine Dion, U2, Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones.
