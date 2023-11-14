Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Toronto Raptors

Update Live Commentary
Washington Wizards standings

With the negative streak, the Wizards find themselves in 14th place in the Eastern Conference.
Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards aren't exactly eye-catching, with four defeats and one win to their name. Their only win came against the Charlotte Hornets 132-116. One of the defeats also came against the same opponent, by 7 points away from home. The Wizards' performance was inconsistent, with some players standing out, but the team as a whole couldn't keep pace with the Hornets.

The Wizards also lost to the Miami Heat by 7 points at home. The Wizards' performance was inconsistent, with some players standing out, but the team as a whole couldn't keep pace with the Heat. Against the Atlanta Hawks, it was 9 points away from home. The most painful defeat came against the Philadelphia 76ers, 146-128.

Toronto Raptors standings

The Raptors are in the play-in round, in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.
The Toronto Raptors have won three and lost two of their last five games. Most recently against the Boston Celtics, the Raptors stumbled by 23 points at the TD Garden in Boston. The Raptors' performance was inconsistent, with some players standing out, but the team as a whole couldn't keep pace with the Celtics.

On the other hand, they beat the Dallas Mavericks by 11 points at home. The Raptors' performance was strong, with the team hitting 50% of their shots and 40% of their three-pointers. Also at home, they beat the San Antonio Spurs by 7 points at home. The Raptors performed well, hitting 47% of their shots from the field and 38% of their three-pointers.

The Canadian team didn't have the same luck when they visited the Philadelphia 76ers, where they lost by 15 points at home. The Raptors' performance was inconsistent, with some players standing out, but the team as a whole couldn't keep pace with the 76ers. However, they made the most of their home advantage against the Milwaukee Bucks, winning by 19 points at home. The Raptors' performance was strong, with the team hitting 52% of their shots from the field and 42% of their three-point shots.

Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena is a sports and entertainment arena located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It is home to the Toronto Maple Leafs ice hockey team of the National Hockey League (NHL), the Toronto Raptors basketball team of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Toronto Argonauts soccer team of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

The arena opened in 1999 as the Air Canada Centre and was renamed Scotiabank Arena in 2017. It is Canada's largest multi-purpose arena and has a capacity of 19,800 for ice hockey, 19,000 for basketball and 20,000 for soccer.

The Scotiabank Arena has hosted many major sporting events, including the 2002 Ice Hockey World Cup, the 2010 Winter Olympics and the 2016 Ice Hockey World Cup. It has also hosted many shows and concerts, including Celine Dion, U2, Taylor Swift and The Rolling Stones.

Eye on the game

Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors live this Monday (13), at the Scotiabank Arena at 8:30 pm ET, for the NBA.
