Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

CAVS!
CAVS STATISTICS!
The Cleveland team's performance in the current NBA season reflects an intermediate position in several crucial statistics. In terms of points per game, the team is better than anyone else. in 16º place, maintaining an average of 110 points. In rebounds per game, Cleveland ranks 13th in rebounds per game. position, recording an average of 44.9. However, the team's field goal percentage is lower. ranked 21st place, with 45.4%, indicating room for improvement in throwing efficiency. The team presents a solid performance at the free throw line, occupying 13th place in the free throw line. position with 77%. However, long-distance throws pose a challenge, ranking 26th in the rankings. place with a percentage of 32.6%. In assists per game, Cleveland is second to none. in the 20th; position, with an average of 24.1, while maintaining a reasonable turnover rate (13th place, 13.4) and a solid assist/error ratio (15th place). place, 1.8). Defensively, the team stands out in blocks per game (9th place, 5.6) and steals per game (8th place, 8.3), demonstrating a balance between offensive and defensive efficiency.
CAVS LEADERS!
This season, the team's statistical leaders stand out in several categories, contributing to the team's performance. Donovan Mitchell leads in points per game, impressing with an average of 29.5, followed by Caris LeVert and Darius Garland. In total rebounds, Evan Mobley stands out with an average of 10.1, while Jarrett Allen and Max Strus contribute 6.8 and 6.1, respectively. Darius Garland leads the way in assists, providing a 6.2 average, with Mitchell and LeVert also contributing significantly. Mitchell is He is a defensive leader, leading in steals with a 2.3 average, followed by Garland. Evan Mobley is He is a force in blocks, recording an average of 2.0 per game. As for the In terms of shooting efficiency, Damian Jones stands out with an impressive 100% percentage, while Tristan Thompson, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley also have solid numbers. These individual performances reflect the team's versatility, both offensively and defensively, contributing to the season's overall success.
KINGS STATS!
The Sacramento team's performance in the current NBA season reflects an intermediate position in several important statistics. In points per game, the team ranks 15th in the rankings. position, scoring an average of 111 points. In terms of rebounds, Sacramento is the best. in 12º place, recording an average of 45 per game. However, the team's field goal percentage is lower. ranked 28th place, with 43.7%. Free throw performance is also improving. is below average, ranking 27th in the world. position with 72.7%. The team shows difficulties in long-distance shots, ranking 27th in the rankings. place with a 31.9% three-point shooting percentage. On the other hand, Sacramento stands out in assists per game, ranking 9th in assists per game. place with an average of 26.1, and has a solid assist/error ratio, ranking 8th in the rankings. place with a rate of 1.9. Defensively, the team is strong. among the top 10 in blocks per game (9th place, 5.6) and steals per game (18th place, 7.6). These numbers indicate a balanced performance, with room for improvement in some offensive aspects, especially in shooting.
KINGS PLAYERS!
In the current season, the teams' statistical leaders stand out in several categories. De'Aaron Fox leads in points scored, with an impressive average of 31.3 points per game, followed by Domantas Sabonis with 17.4 and Malik Monk with 14.4. In terms of total rebounds, Sabonis stands out with an average of 12.9, followed by Keegan Murray with 6.8. In assists, Sabonis also leads, contributing with an average of 7.0, while Fox is behind. right behind, with 6.0. Keegan Murray leads in steals, accumulating an average of 1.5 per game, and Alex Len stands out in blocks, with an average of 1.0. As for the In shooting efficiency, Alex Len leads with an impressive percentage of 83.3%, followed by JaVale McGee, Domantas Sabonis and Jordan Ford. These numbers reflect the players' individual performance, contributing to the team's overall success throughout the season.
KINGS SITUATION!
In the NBA Pacific Conference, Golden State leads with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 60%. Sacramento is here. They are in second place with 4 wins and 4 losses, followed by the LA Lakers and Phoenix, both with 4 wins and 5 losses, occupying third place with a difference of 1.5 games compared to last year. or to the leader. The LA Clippers are in fifth place with 3 wins and 6 losses. The Golden State Warriors are here. At the top of the table, without any game difference, standing out in the NBA Pacific Conference.
CAVS SITUATION!
In the NBA Central Conference, the Indiana basketball team leads with a record of 6 wins and 3 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 66.7%. Milwaukee is in second place with 5 wins and 4 losses, followed by Cleveland with 4 wins and 5 losses. Chicago is here is in fourth place, with 3 wins and 6 losses, while Detroit is in fourth place. in fifth, with 2 victories and 8 defeats, presenting a victory percentage of 20%. The difference between Indiana and Milwaukee is; 1 game, while the distance between Indiana and Detroit is 1 game. of 4.5 games.
The game will be played at Golden 1 Center
The Sacramento Kings vs Cleveland Cavaliers game will be played at Golden 1 Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
