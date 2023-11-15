Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Philadelphia 76ers

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
7:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

6:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers of 14th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

6:50 AMan hour ago
6:45 AMan hour ago

The 76ers' last five games

Philadelphia 76ers 137 - 126 Indiana Pacers

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points and 7 assists. Cade Cunningham led the Pacers with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

Detroit Pistons 106 - 114 Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 32 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 8 assists. Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

Boston Celtics 103 - 106 Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 36 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 8 assists. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 34 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Washington Wizards 128 - 146 Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 38 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists. Tyrese Maxey added 25 points and 8 assists. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 45 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists.

Phoenix Suns 112 - 110 Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 39 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. Tyrese Maxey added 27 points and 10 assists. Chris Paul led the Suns with 28 points, 10 assists and 5 rebounds.

6:40 AMan hour ago

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers have a 100% record in their last five games, beating: Indiana Pacers, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns. The 76ers have been playing very good basketball in recent weeks. They're managing to win games against teams of all skill levels. They're playing strong defense and efficient offense.
6:35 AMan hour ago

The Pacers' last five games

Philadelphia 76ers 137 - 126 Indiana Pacers

The Pacers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 137-126 at home. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 27 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Myles Turner added 22 points and 10 rebounds. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 40 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Indiana Pacers 126 - 124 Milwaukee Bucks

The Pacers beat the Milwaukee Bucks 126-124 away from home. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 30 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Tyrese Haliburton added 27 points and 10 assists. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Indiana Pacers 134 - 118 Utah Jazz

The Pacers beat the Utah Jazz 134-118 at home. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Tyrese Haliburton added 26 points and 10 assists. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 32 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Indiana Pacers 152 - 111 San Antonio Spurs

The Pacers beat the San Antonio Spurs 152-111 at home. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 34 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Tyrese Haliburton added 22 points and 10 assists. Dejounte Murray led the Spurs with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

Indiana Pacers 125 - 124 Charlotte Hornets

The Pacers beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-124 at home. Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 33 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Tyrese Haliburton added 25 points and 10 assists. LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 26 points, 7 rebounds and 10 assists.

6:30 AMan hour ago

Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have had a mixed performance in their last five games. The team won three games, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. The Pacers have a good offense, but need to improve their defense. They have allowed an average of 111.8 points per game, which is the 21st best mark in the league.
6:25 AM2 hours ago

Wells Fargo Center

The Wells Fargo Center is a multi-purpose arena located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It is home to the Philadelphia Flyers of the National Hockey League, the Philadelphia 76ers of the National Basketball Association and the Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League.

The arena was inaugurated on August 12, 1996 and has a capacity of 21,000 people seated and at least 21,500 people standing. The arena was built by Turner Construction Company and cost US$280 million to build.

The Wells Fargo Center has hosted many important events, including the 2000 Republican National Convention and the 2016 Democratic National Convention. The arena is also a regular venue for WWE concerts and events.

The Wells Fargo Center is an important landmark in Philadelphia and is one of the most popular arenas in the country. The arena is an exciting place to watch sports, concerts or special events.

6:20 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers live this Tuesday (14), at the Wells Fargo Center at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Indiana Pacers vs Philadelphia 76ers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA