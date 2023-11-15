Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors match for NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors of November 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 AM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 6:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 11:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Latest Minnesota Timberwolves lineup
The last Minnesota Timberwolves quintet:
Jaden McDaniels, Mike Conley, Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards.
Latest Golden State Warriors lineup
The last Golden State Warriors quintet:
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green.
Minnesota Timberwolves Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, center Karl-Anthony Towns (#32) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 21.6 points, 9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Anthony Edwards (#1), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 21.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, center Rudy Gobert (#27) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 13.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game.
Minnesota Timberwolves in the tournament
Like the Golden State Warriors, the Minnesota Timberwolves are in Group C of the Western Conference and are looking for first place in the group. They are in first position in the general table after 1 game won and 0 lost. The Portland team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on November 12 against the Golden State Warriors, where the Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-110 at the Chase Center and thus the Minnesota Timberwolves achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Golden State Warriors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, point guard Stephen Curry (#30) is one of the best players in the league, averaging 32.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is forward Klay Thompson (#11), the last tournament helped the team have a good season and at the moment he has averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Andrew Wiggins (#22) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 18.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
Golden State Warriors in the tournament
The California team is in Group C of the NBA In-Season Tournament with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. They are in third position in the general table with 1 game won and 0 lost. Tuesday will be their second game of the tournament against a difficult team, the Golden State Warriors are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and try to place themselves in the first two places in the group to advance to the next round of the tournament. Their last game was on November 12 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, where the Golden State Warriors lost 116 to 110 at the Chase Center and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Chase Center will be the venue for this NBA regular season game, located in the city of San Francisco, California. Since September 6, 2019, it has been the home of the Golden State Warriors, cost 140 million dollars and has a capacity of 18,064 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NBA In-Season Tournament 2023: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors!
My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.