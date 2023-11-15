Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match for the NBA In-Season Tournament.
What time is the Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz match for NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the game Portland Trail Blazers vs Utah Jazz of November 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Latest Portland Trail Blazers lineup
The last quintet of the Portland Trail Blazers:
Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Deandre Ayton and Matisse Thybulle.
Latest Utah Jazz lineup
The last Utah Jazz quintet:
Kelly Olynyk, Mike Conley, Lauri Markkanen, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jordan Clarkson.
Portland Trail Blazers Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, point guard Shaedon Sharpe (#17), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his tenth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 31 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Deandre Ayton (#2) who this season has managed to average 13.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Anfernee Simons (#1) will be key to making assists. Last season he had an excellent tournament and it is his fourth tournament in the NBA. This season he has averaged 20.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists.
Portland Trail Blazers in the tournament
Like the Utah Jazz, the Portland Trail Blazers are in Group A of the Western Conference and are looking for first place in the group. They are in third position in the general table after 1 game won and 0 lost. The Portland team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on November 12 against the Los Angeles Lakers, where the Portland Trail Blazers lost 116 to 110 at the crypto.com Arena and thus the Portland Trail Blazers suffered another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Utah Jazz Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, power forward Lauri Markkanen (#23), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his fifth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 21.8 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (#8) who this season has managed to average 8.6 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, point guard Jordan Clarkson (#0) will be key to making assists. He is considered the best player on the team and averages 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
Utah Jazz in the tournament
The Utah team is in Group A of the NBA In-Season Tournament with the Portland Trail Blazers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers. They are in first position in the general table with 1 game won and 0 lost. Tuesday will be their second game of the tournament against a difficult team, the Utah Jazz are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and try to place themselves in the first two places in the group to advance to the next tournament round. Their last game was on November 10 against the Memphis Grizzlies, where the Utah Jazz won 127-121 at the FedExForum and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Delta Center will be the host stadium for this regular season game, it is located in the city of Salt Lake City, Utah. Since October 4, 1991, it has been the home of the Utah Jazz, it has a capacity of 19,911 spectators and its construction cost 93 million dollars.
