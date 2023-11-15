Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs?
This is the start time for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game on November 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 3:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 15)
Mexico: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at San Antonio Spurs
One of the most outstanding players in San Antonio Spurs is Keldon Johnson, the 24-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 20 points.
Key player in Oklahoma City Thunder
One of the players to watch out for in Oklahoma City Thunder is Luguentz Dort, the 24-year-old Canadian-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 29 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last October 9, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2023-2024 regular season, where Oklahoma City Thunder managed to win by a score of 122 points against 121 of San Antonio Spurs.
The player who scored the most points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in that game was Chet Holmgren with 21, while the player who scored the most points for the San Antonio Spurs in that game was Victor Wembanyama with 20.
History Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of the Oklahoma City Thunder, as they have won four of the last five games, while the San Antonio Spurs have won one. In the total number of games and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of the Oklahoma City Thunder who have scored 587 points compared to 561 for the San Antonio Spurs.
Actuality - San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs have had a bad performance in the NBA season 2023-2024, after playing 10 games, winning three and losing seven.
San Antonio Spurs 116 - 123 Toronto Raptors
- Last five games
San Antonio Spurs 116 - 123 Toronto Raptors
Indiana Pacers 152 - 111 San Antonio Spurs
New York Knicks 126 - 105 San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs 110 - 117 Minnesota Timberwolves
San Antonio Spurs 113 - 118 Miami Heat
Actuality - Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder has been performing well in the actuality of the NBA season, winning six and losing four of its 10 games.
Oklahoma City Thunder 124 - 101 Milwaukee Bucks
- Last five games
Oklahoma City Thunder 124 - 101 Milwaukee Bucks
Oklahoma City Thunder 116 - 118 Detroit Pistons
Chicago Bulls 104 - 124 Oklahoma City Thunder
Cleveland Cavaliers 105 - 108 Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder 95 - 128 Denver Nuggets
The match will be played at the Paycom Center Stadium
The match between Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs will take place at the Paycom Center Stadium in Oklahoma City (United States), the stadium is where the Oklahoma City Thunder plays its home games, was built in 2002 and has a capacity for approximately 19,600 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
