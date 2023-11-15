Ben Simmons suffers new nerve injury and worries Brooklyn Nets

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets underwent an MRI last Monday (13) which revealed a nerve irritation in his left hip.

The injury is worrying as the point guard missed almost half of last season with a nerve problem in his back, as well as the entire previous season (2021-22) due to a back injury.

His agent, however, said that his condition is much less serious than that of recent seasons and that the player will not undergo surgery, "Just rehabilitation".

He also added that the player won't be out for long, "The expectation is that, with proper rehabilitation, he'll be back in no time, without any problems"

Nets coach Jaqcue Vaughn said that the player will be out for at least 7 days, "We want to be extremely careful".

Past injuries

Since the 2021-22 season, the point guard has been plagued by injuries, playing just 42 games over the last two seasons.

Many rumors surfaced at the start of the 2021-22 season that Ben Simmons didn't want to play with Joel Embiid and was trying to be traded, or that he simply wasn't making the effort to get back on the court.

Regardless of whether the rumors were true or not, the 76ers, not wanting to waste a year of Embiid's prime, sent Simmons to the Nets in exchange for James Harden.

Ben didn't play a game for the rest of the season, nor for his new team, returning only at the start of the next season, 2022-23.

But even when he was on the court, he couldn't show the same level of play as before the injury, with a significant drop in his numbers and minutes on the court, and nowhere near the All-Star numbers he showed in 2020-21.

Simmons said at the end of August this year that when he was on the court in the 2022-23 season, he still wasn't ready to play "I was definitely on the court when I shouldn't have been".

He went on to say that he ended up making decisions just to please other people, "I don't think that was right, personally. But I'm a competitor and I want to compete"

Other team absentees

The Brooklyn Nets still have another headache in the team as Ben isn't the only starter missing. Cam Thomas, the team's leading scorer at the start of the season, suffered a sprained left ankle.

The injury happened on the 9th, during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, and tests carried out after the game revealed that the player would be out for two weeks.