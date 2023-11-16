Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena.
Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers game in various countries:
- Argentina: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
- Bolivia: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
- Brazil: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
- Chile: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
- Colombia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
- Ecuador: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
- USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
- Spain: 04 hours in NBA League Pass
- Mexico: 21 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
- Paraguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
- Peru: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
- Uruguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
- Venezuela: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Lakers absences!
LeBron James, a must see player!
Year 21 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to get the Los Angeles team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a great moment, leading the team on offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, this could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical condition of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts focus more on what the Lakers can do.
How does the Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 43 wins and 39 losses to finish in seventh place behind the Warriors, and managed to get the last ticket to the Play-In. The Los Angeles team fell in the conference final against the Nuggets and failed to add another title. The Lakers' campaign was full of injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between some former players with the coaching staff and Lebron James. After Darvin Ham's great campaign, free agency began with the mission of rejuvenating the squad and forming a competitive team. Players like Jaxon Hayes, Prince Tauren, Cam Reddish, Gabe Vincent and Christian Wood arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Reaves trio one more chance. The Lakers will begin this preseason with great need to demonstrate their improvement for the regular season and we will see for the first time the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Kings absences!
Domantas Sabonis, a must see player!
The power forward from Sacramento is one of the great figures of the Kings. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. The Kings star will begin his second full season with Sacramento and will continue looking for the team to be a protagonist in the NBA and fight for a title. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the Kings' renewed roster and add his play to that of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter so that Sacramento is in the playoffs in consecutive years. The Lithuanian will seek to continue being the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings start a new season with the same objective, to get into the postseason and go as far as possible. The team managed to break the bad streak of 16 years without playoffs, finishing in third place in the Western Conference after 48 wins and 34 losses. The team has begun to make moves and giving an important turn to the squad in search of possibilities of returning to being among the best in the league, it all started with the renewals of players like Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Alex Len, in addition to the arrivals of JaVale McGee and Chris Duarte to give depth to the squad. Mike Brown's coaching staff brought in Sasha Vezenkov, the current Euroleague MVP and who will seek to show his great talent in the NBA. Mike Brown's project will seek to have a very strong offense and be an uncomfortable rival during the season to fight for a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Welcome to the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Lakers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 10 p.m.