Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

CELTICS!
76ERS NUMBERS!
The Philadelphia team had a remarkable season, excelling in several key statistics. Offensively, they ranked 3rd; They ranked second in points per game, recording an average of 121, while defensively they ranked 2nd in points per game. ranked in rebounds per game, with an average of 47.8. They demonstrated efficiency in throwing, occupying 6th place in the rankings. position with a success percentage of 48.5%. At the free throw line, they kept the 3º place with an impressive percentage of 84. The team had a solid performance in long-distance shooting, ranking 6th in the rankings. position with 37.1%. They distributed the game well, finishing 12th. place in assists per game, with an average of 25.7, and maintained good control of ball possession, occupying 9th place in assists per game, with an average of 25.7. place in turnovers per game (12.9) and 6th; place in the assistance/turnover relationship. Defensively, they led the league in blocks per game (7) and ranked 5th in blocks per game (7). place in steals per game (8.9). Overall, the team demonstrated a balanced performance in statistics, showing strength in both attack and defense.
76ERS LEADERS!
Leading the team, Joel Embiid stood out this season with an impressive average of 32.4 points per game, followed by Tyrese Maxey, who contributed 28.6 points, and Tobias Harris with 19.7. Embiid also led in rebounds, recording an average of 11.7 per game, followed by Harris. Tyrese Maxey led the way in assists, averaging 7.2, while Embiid contributed 5.7. Defensively, Robert Covington led in steals, averaging 1.8 per game. Joel Embiid also stood out in blocks, recording an average of 2.1. As for shots, Nicolas Batum had an impressive 66.7% success rate, leading the team in that regard. Overall, the team demonstrated a solid combination of scoring, defensive skills and shooting efficiency throughout the season.
CELTICS NUMBERS!
The Boston team's season was marked by solid performance in several key statistics. Offensively, they were 4th; They ranked second in points per game, with an impressive average of 120. Defensively, they led the league in rebounds per game, recording an average of 48.2. They demonstrated efficiency in throwing, ranking 10th in the rankings. place with a success percentage of 47.7%. Furthermore, they stood out at the free throw line, occupying 8th place in the free throw line. position with a percentage of 80.6%. The team showed solid passing skills, ranking 17th in the league. place in assists per game, with an average of 25.2. Despite some problems in statistics regarding robberies (27th) and blocks (19th), they maintained a good assist/turnover ratio, ranking 6th in the rankings. place with an average of 2. In short, the Boston team had a balanced season, excelling in several key areas of the game.
CELTICS LEADERS!
The team, led by Jayson Tatum, had an impressive season, accumulating an average of 28.4 points per game, followed by Jaylen Brown with 22.9 and Kristaps Porzingis with 19.7. In rebounds, Tatum led with an average of 8.9, followed by Jrue Holiday with 7.3. In assists, Jrue Holiday was the highlight with an average of 5.5, while Derrick White contributed 4.5 per game. Defensively, Tatum led in steals with 1.2 per game, followed by Brown and White with 1.0 each. In blocks, Porzingis had an average of 1.3. Highlighting the shooting performance, Luke Kornet led the way with an impressive 73.3% success rate, followed by Lamar Stevens, Kristaps Porzingis and Dalano Banton. Overall, the team displayed an impressive combination of scoring, defensive skills and shooting efficiency.
GAME STAGE!
The Wells Fargo Center is is a renowned multi-purpose arena located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and is a world-renowned arena. It is home to several notable sports teams, including the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. Opened in 1996, the venue has a significant capacity, offering space for sporting events, concerts, and other entertainment activities. Strategically located in the Philadelphia sports complex, the Wells Fargo Center has become a focal point for high-profile sporting events and cultural spectacles in the region. The arena is also open. It is recognized for its modern facilities, providing an immersive experience for fans and participants. Over the years, the Wells Fargo Center has played a crucial role in Philadelphia’s vibrant sports and cultural scene, cementing itself as an iconic venue in the city.
SITUATION IN THE CLASSIFICATION!
In the NBA Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers lead comfortably, recording an impressive record of 8 wins and just 1 loss, maintaining a win rate of 88.9%. The Boston Celtics follow closely behind, with a solid performance of 8 wins and 2 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 80%. The Brooklyn Nets, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors are tied with a record of 5 wins and 5 losses, occupying third place, 3.5 games behind the leaders. Competition in the Eastern Conference is underway. The competition is fierce, with several teams looking to stand out at the start of the season.
The Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics game will be played at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
