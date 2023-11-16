Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
United Center
It is the Chicago Bulls stadium, undoubtedly one of the most important buildings in the NBA, with a capacity for 23,500 spectators and was inaugurated on August 18, 1994, it will host the Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bills, one of the most important games of this regular season, undoubtedly a great stadium that will be full with fans who do not abandon their team.
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls online live in the NBA Regular Season
Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls game will not be televised.
Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls can be tuned in from NBA TV streams.
Other games this Wednesday in the NBA.
In addition to this match between Orlando Magic and Chicago Bulls, the Pistons vs Hawks, 76ers vs Pacers, Hornets vs Miami Heat, Thunder vs Spurs, Pelicans vs Mavericks, Jazz vs Blazers, Warriors vs Timberwolves, Nuggets vs Clippers and Lakers vs Grizzlies will be played, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and players of the highest quality in the most important sport in the United States.
What time is the Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls NBA Regular Season game?
This is the kick-off time for the Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls match on 15 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
United States: 20:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 10:00 a.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 08:00
South Africa: 07:00
Australia: 11:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game that promises to be one of the best in this day of the NBA, undoubtedly an exciting and unforgettable game.
Background
These two teams have met 14 times, leaving a record of 8 games won for Orlando Magic, while Chicago Bulls have won 6 times, so tomorrow and the present of both teams Orlando Magic will be the favourite to win another victory in the Eastern Conference of the NBA.
How are the Chicago Bulls doing?
In the same way the Bulls come with a not promising start adding 3 games without knowing the victory and being placed in the 12th position of the Eastern Conference of the NBA with a record of 4 games won and 7 games lost, will seek to return to the path of victory if they want to aspire to higher positions in their conference, in this way both teams come to one more meeting in this regular season of the sport rafaga, no doubt we expect a game full of intensity, points and emotions.
How is the Orlando Magic coming along?
Orlando Magic comes from defeating the Bucks 112-97, a game where they extended and demonstrated their offensive power with a great game to place themselves with a record of 5 games won and 5 games lost in the NBA Eastern Conference, they will look to continue adding victories and thus be able to continue climbing even higher in the overall standings, this way Orlando Magic arrives to one more game of the NBA regular season.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Orlando Magic vs Chicago Bulls live, this match is part of the NBA 2023 regular season. The match will take place at the United Center at 19:00.