Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Chase Center. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors game in various countries:
Argentina: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 23 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 22 hours on NBATV
Spain: 04 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 21 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 00 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 23 hours in NBA League Pass

Warriors absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: Draymond Green (Suspension).
Steph Curry, a must see player!
The Golden State point guard is the Warriors' top figure. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. The Golden State star finished the previous season as the Finals MVP and became the top three-point scorer in NBA history. Now, Curry will begin a new season with the Warriors with less pressure regarding the three-point record and with the goal of leading the team towards another playoffs. Curry will seek to take advantage of the renewed Warriors squad and add his game to that of Chris Paul so that Golden State returns to fight for the NBA title. What is most expected from the Warriors star is a healthy season full of three-pointers to generate a very fun game to watch.
How doe sthe Warriors get here?
The Warriors start a new season after culminating the previous campaign with their seventh NBA title, the team's goal remains to continue adding as many championships as possible with the great generation it has. The team has begun to make moves and refresh the team's second unit by incorporating players like Chris Paul and Dario Saric, in addition to renewing its defensive players like Draymond Green and Lester Quiñones. One of the big news for the team is the return of James Wiseman, after missing last season due to injury. Last season the team finished in sixth position in the Western Conference with a record of 44 wins and 38 losses. Steve Kerr's project has been one of the ones that has achieved the best results and it is expected that they will fight for another championship with this generation of players. The goal this season for the Curry-Thompson-Green trio will be to seek the NBA finals.
Thunder absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a must see player!
The Oklahoma City point guard is leading the team on offense as its best scorer and rebounder with an average of 31.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. Shai is in a great moment and is taking advantage of the team's good moment so that the team is fighting to move away from the bottom of the Western Conference table and have a chance of sneaking into the Play-In. Shai has a high chance of being considered for the all-star game and could be one of the starters in February, at the moment he is the third leading scorer this season only behind Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Josh Giddey and Luduentz Dort is bringing fruit to a team with low spotlights but worth watching.
How does the Thunder arrive?
The Oklahoma team arrives at a time of growth for the franchise and they arrive after finishing in tenth place in the Western Conference with a record of 40 wins and 42 losses, managing to get into the Play-In, where they finished out against Minnesota. The Thunder took the #2 pick in the NBA last season with which they brought Chet Holmgren hoping that he would become one of the team's new gems, however he failed to make his debut and will miss the entire season. The team has a great roster full of young talent such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams. Oklahoma's future looks very interesting, but its present is being even more surprising with an intractable Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sneaking into the MVP talk. The team's goal is to fight to sneak into the Playoffs and show improvement against projects from other rebuilding teams such as the Pistons, Magic and Rockets.
Where's the game?
The Chase Center located in the city of San Francisco will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2019.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Oklahoma City Thunder vs Golden State Warriors match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Chase Center, at 10 p.m.