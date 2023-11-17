Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz live, as well as the latest information from the Delta Center Sports Pavilion. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz live online
The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz can be tuned in from the NBA Pass App live streams.
What time is Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz Game 11 of the NBA regular season?
This is the start time of the Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz game on November 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
United States: 23:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 22:00 hours
Peru: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 21:00 hours
India: 08:00 hours
Nigeria: 14:00 hours
South Africa: 15:00 hours
Australia: 01:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 02:00 hours
Utah Jazz Statement
The Utah Jazz coach, speaking to the media, said: "The first thing I think about is the offense. To me, offense is the heart and soul of the team, whether we like it or not," Hardy told Larsen. "Most guys' brains think offense first, and if they're comfortable and good on offense, they're more likely to try harder on defense. If the offense is clunky and doesn't make sense and we don't get good shots, it's hard to put in the effort and make five saves in a row."
"In fact, that was the first thing I said when I went back to the coaches, I looked at the box score and said to myself, 'Can we really hold anybody under 100?' I feel good.
Final Suns lineup
Devin Booker, Eric Gordon, Grayson Allen, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic.
Last Jazz line-up
Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, Ochai Agbaji, Lauri Markkanen, John Collins
How are the Phoenix Suns doing?
Phoenix Suns defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-115 at home, in this upcoming duel, they will go all out to win against Utah and continue adding positively.
How does Utah Jazz arrive?
Utah Jazz they won in a great way in a hard-fought game with a score of 115 to 99 at home, so they will look to continue adding points in their division to move to the Play-offs.
The Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz game will be played at the Delta Center Sports Pavilion
The Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz game will be played at the Delta Center Sports Pavilion, located in Salt Lake City, United States. The venue has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Welcome to the minute-by-minute coverage of Phoenix Suns vs Utah Jazz live, this game is Game 11 of the NBA regular season. The game will take place at the Delta Center Sports Pavilion at 21:00.