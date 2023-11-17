New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves Live Score Here
WOLVES!
WOLVES NUMBERS!
The Minnesota Timberwolves are having a solid season, demonstrating consistent performance across multiple team statistics in the NBA. In points per game, they rank 18th in the rankings. position, with an average of 112 points. However, they stand out in terms of rebounds, ranking 7th in rebounds. place, with an average of 46.4. Efficiency in throwing is important. is notable, ranking 6th in the rankings. place with a hit percentage of 48.3%. Free throw performance is median, occupying 15th; position, with a success rate of 77.1%. In defensive statistics, the Timberwolves have a good performance in blocks, ranking 6th in the rankings. position with an average of 5.9 per game. Although they occupy 22nd; position in assists per game, the team demonstrates efficiency by securing the 6th place in the rankings. position in blocks and 14th; in steals per game.
WOLVES LEADERS!
The Minnesota Timberwolves are having a remarkable season, led by Anthony Edwards, who stands out as the main scorer, accumulating an average of 26.3 points per game. Karl-Anthony Towns contributes significantly, recording an average of 21.0 points. In rebound statistics, Rudy Gobert leads with an average of 12.4, followed by Towns with 9.3. Anthony Edwards also takes on the role of distributor, leading in assists with an average of 5.2 per game. Defensively, Gobert stands out with blocks, recording an average of 2.3. Edwards also contributes defensively with 1.5 steals per game. Notably, Daishen Nix boasts an impressive hitting percentage of 100.0%, excelling in throwing efficiency. With a balanced performance and significant contributions from several players, the Timberwolves demonstrate a promising season.
PELICANS NUMBERS!
The New Orleans Pelicans have an average performance in the current season, occupying intermediate positions in several NBA team statistics. In terms of points per game, they are 19th in the rankings. place, recording an average of 111 points. In rebounds per game, they rank 16th; place, with an average of 44.2. Efficiency in throwing is important. classified as 22nd, with a hit percentage of 45.9%. However, free throw performance is poor. least consistent, ranking 25th; place, with a success rate of 73.9%. In the statistics of assists, turnovers, and steal, the Pelicans occupy intermediate positions, highlighting a balanced performance, while the performance in blocks per game is higher. rated 24th. Although there are areas for improvement, the team demonstrates overall competitiveness in the league.
PELICANS LEADERS!
In the current season, the New Orleans Pelicans have stood out with Brandon Ingram leading the scoring, contributing an average of 22.9 points per game, closely followed by CJ McCollum with 21.7 and Zion Williamson with 21.3. In rebound statistics, Jonas Valanciunas leads with an average of 8.2 per game, while CJ McCollum stands out in assists, recording an average of 5.7. Herbert Jones leads in steals with 2.0 per game, while in blocks, Herbert Jones also stands out with 1.6. As for the In terms of shooting efficiency, Naji Marshall leads the way with an impressive 58.3% hitting percentage, highlighting the team’s diversity and balanced performance across various statistical areas.
TEAM HISTORY!
In the last head-to-head matches between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans, the Timberwolves showed consistency by winning three of the last four meetings. In the most recent game on November 8, 2023, the Timberwolves defeated the Pelicans 122-101, consolidating their superiority. Furthermore, on July 7, 2023, in a pre-season (LVL) matchup, the Timberwolves also won 102-88. It is notable that the clashes between the teams have been competitive, with close results, as evidenced by previous games, including narrow victories and defeats by narrow margins. These clashes continue to highlight the intensity and balance in the competition between Minnesota and New Orleans.
HOW DO THE WOLVES ARRIVE?
In the NBA's Northwest Conference, the Denver Nuggets lead the way with an impressive 9 wins and 2 losses, maintaining a solid .818 winning percentage. The Minnesota Timberwolves are here. in second place, with a good performance of 8 wins and 3 losses, being 1 game behind the leader. The Oklahoma City Thunder occupies third place, with 8 wins and 4 losses, while the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers are struggling, occupying fourth and fifth place, respectively, with records below .500. The battle in the Northwest Conference promises to remain fierce.
HOW DO THE PELICANS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Southwest Conference, the Dallas Mavericks lead the way with an impressive 9-3 record while maintaining a solid .750 winning percentage. The Houston Rockets occupy second place, with 6 wins and 3 losses, 1.5 games behind the leader. The New Orleans Pelicans are in third place, with a performance of 5 wins and 6 losses, while the San Antonio Spurs are in third place. in fourth position, with 3 wins and 8 losses. The Memphis Grizzlies close the table, having won just 2 of their 11 games. Competition in the Southwest Conference remains intense.
The game will be played at Smoothie King Center
The New Orleans Pelicans vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be played at Smoothie King Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
