Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Where and how to watch Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs match in various countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Spurs absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Victor Wembanyama, a must see player!
The San Antonio center is one of the team's jewels and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. This year's #1 pick comes to the Knicks as one of the new stars of the league and will be closely followed by fans. He finished the season as one of the offensive leaders of the Mets92, a French team, with an average of 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. The young promise of the Spurs will try to take away this title to become the figure of the team and get the Spurs to the next round. The center's connection with players like Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan will be essential to meeting San Antonio's objectives.
How does the Spurs get here?
Those from San Antonio begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and with one of the youngest teams in the league. Despite that, the team led by Greg Popovich managed to get into the Play-In tournament last season, where it was eliminated by the Pelicans. The Spurs finished the season in tenth position with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. San Antonio's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Keldon Johnson, Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jeremy Sochan they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the progress of the squad. The arrival of Victor Wembayanma was one of the most anticipated for the team, who plan for him to be the franchise player for many more years, however, Keldon Johnson aims to be a very important player for this team. San Antonio's goal is to be an uncomfortable team this season and get surprise victories against more powerful rivals.
Kings absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Domantas Sabonis, a must see player!
The power forward from Sacramento is one of the great figures of the Kings. He finished the season as the team's offensive leader, averaging a double-double of 18.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. The Kings star will begin his second full season with Sacramento and will continue looking for the team to be a protagonist in the NBA and fight for a title. Sabonis will look to take advantage of the Kings' renewed roster and add his play to that of De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter so that Sacramento is in the playoffs in consecutive years. The Lithuanian will seek to continue being the face of the Kings franchise and be the team's offensive and defensive leader.
How does the Kings arrive?
The Kings start a new season with the same objective, to get into the postseason and go as far as possible. The team managed to break the bad streak of 16 years without playoffs, finishing in third place in the Western Conference after 48 wins and 34 losses. The team has begun to make moves and giving an important turn to the squad in search of possibilities of returning to being among the best in the league, it all started with the renewals of players like Domantas Sabonis, Harrison Barnes and Alex Len, in addition to the arrivals of JaVale McGee and Chris Duarte to give depth to the squad. Mike Brown's coaching staff brought in Sasha Vezenkov, the current Euroleague MVP and who will seek to show his great talent in the NBA. Mike Brown's project will seek to have a very strong offense and be an uncomfortable rival during the season to fight for a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Frost Bank Center located in the city of San Antonio will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2002.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Frost Bank Center, promptly at 7:30 p.m.