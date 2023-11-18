Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Regular Season 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets live in the NBA Regular Season 2023, as well as the latest information from the Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Spectrum Center
It is the home arena of the Charlotte Hornets, one of the most important arenas in the NBA with a capacity of 19,000 spectators and inaugurated on October 21, 2005, will be the setting for what promises to be one of the best games in one more week of the NBA 2023 regular season, We are expecting a great game in one of the stadiums that always fills up in the NBA, this is the stadium for tomorrow's game in Charlotte.
Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets online live in the NBA Regular Season
Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets game will not be televised.
Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets can be tuned in from NBA TV streams.
If you want to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other NBA games tomorrow
In addition to this match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets, the Wizards vs Knicks, Cavaliers vs Pistons, Hawks vs 76ers, Raptors vs Celtic, Spurs vs Kings, Pelicans vs Nuggets and Bulls vs Magic, are the matches of this day in the NBA, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and top quality players.
What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets NBA Regular Season game?
This is the kick-off time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets game on 16 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Spain: 03:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Japan: 11:00 a.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 09:00
South Africa: 09:00
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game that promises to be one of the best in the NBA Regular Season.
Background
These two teams have met 15 times, leaving a winning record of 10 games for Milwaukee Bucks, while Charlotte Hornets have won 5 times, so tomorrow the home team will be the favourite to win and take one more victory in this regular season, but it is expected to be a very exciting game.
How are the Charlotte Hornets doing?
Charlotte Hornets come from losing against Miami Heat with a score of 111-105, game where they tried to regain the lead and tie but it was not enough and suffered another defeat in the season to be placed in the 13th position of the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 3 games won and 7 games lost, no doubt a strong game that awaits us tomorrow, a very good entry is expected with fans who do not leave Milwaukee Bucks.
How is Milwaukee Bucks coming along?
Milwaukee Bucks comes from defeating Toronto Raptors 128-112, to be placed in the fourth position of the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 7 games won and 4 games lost, will seek to continue adding wins as one of the strongest teams in the NBA, in this way the Bucks arrive to one more game this season, a very close game is expected, full of points, intensity and many emotions.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets live stream of the NBA Regular Season. The game will take place at the Spectrum Center at 18:00.