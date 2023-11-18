Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match
Image: Bucks

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
2:19 AM13 minutes ago

Stay tuned for live coverage of Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Regular Season 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets live in the NBA Regular Season 2023, as well as the latest information from the Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:14 AM18 minutes ago

Spectrum Center

It is the home arena of the Charlotte Hornets, one of the most important arenas in the NBA with a capacity of 19,000 spectators and inaugurated on October 21, 2005, will be the setting for what promises to be one of the best games in one more week of the NBA 2023 regular season, We are expecting a great game in one of the stadiums that always fills up in the NBA, this is the stadium for tomorrow's game in Charlotte.

2:09 AM23 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets online live in the NBA Regular Season

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets game will not be televised.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets can be tuned in from NBA TV streams.

If you want to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:04 AM28 minutes ago

Other NBA games tomorrow

In addition to this match between Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets, the Wizards vs Knicks, Cavaliers vs Pistons, Hawks vs 76ers, Raptors vs Celtic, Spurs vs Kings, Pelicans vs Nuggets and Bulls vs Magic, are the matches of this day in the NBA, without a doubt a very exciting day, full of important teams and top quality players.
1:59 AM33 minutes ago

What time is the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets NBA Regular Season game?

This is the kick-off time for the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets game on 16 November 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 20:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 20:00 hours

Ecuador: 20:00 hours

Spain: 03:00 hours

United States: 19:00 hours PT and 20:00 hours ET

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Paraguay: 20:00 hours

Peru: 20:00 hours

Uruguay: 20:00 hours

Venezuela: 20:00 hours

Japan: 11:00 a.m.

India: 09:00 hours 

Nigeria: 09:00

South Africa: 09:00

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours

1:54 AM38 minutes ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game that promises to be one of the best in the NBA Regular Season.
1:49 AM43 minutes ago

Background

These two teams have met 15 times, leaving a winning record of 10 games for Milwaukee Bucks, while Charlotte Hornets have won 5 times, so tomorrow the home team will be the favourite to win and take one more victory in this regular season, but it is expected to be a very exciting game.
1:44 AMan hour ago

How are the Charlotte Hornets doing?

Charlotte Hornets come from losing against Miami Heat with a score of 111-105, game where they tried to regain the lead and tie but it was not enough and suffered another defeat in the season to be placed in the 13th position of the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 3 games won and 7 games lost, no doubt a strong game that awaits us tomorrow, a very good entry is expected with fans who do not leave Milwaukee Bucks.
1:39 AMan hour ago

How is Milwaukee Bucks coming along?

Milwaukee Bucks comes from defeating Toronto Raptors 128-112, to be placed in the fourth position of the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 7 games won and 4 games lost, will seek to continue adding wins as one of the strongest teams in the NBA, in this way the Bucks arrive to one more game this season, a very close game is expected, full of points, intensity and many emotions.
1:34 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets live stream of the NBA Regular Season. The game will take place at the Spectrum Center at 18:00.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA