Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

When is Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons and how to follow LIVE?
In the game against the Hawks, Monty Williams' team converted 52.2% of their shots from the field and 34.5% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Marvin Bagley III, with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, as well as one assist and one rebound, Amen Thompson, who added 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two rebounds, and Alec Burks, who scored 16 points, two rebounds and five assists.
In the NBA Cup, the Detroit representative has almost no chance of qualifying due to their two defeats in two games.
Cleveland Cavaliers
In the away game against Portland, JB Bickerstaff's team shot 56% overall and 30% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Donovan Mitchell, with 34 points, six rebounds and four assists, Evan Mobley, who had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, as well as three assists and three blocks, and Caris LeVert, who added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.
In the NBA Cup, the Ohio team is in fourth place in the group, with a loss to the Indiana Pacers.
This Friday, November 17, in a match valid for the NBA In-Season Tournament 23-24, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons take the court at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Brasília time). The NBA Cup is a competition in cup format that will be played alongside the league's regular season. The tournament ends on December 9. The first phase consists of the group stage, while the second is made up of knockout rounds.
To determine each team's opponents in the Group games, the 15 teams from each conference were divided into three groups of five teams by random draw. The Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons are in East Group A.
Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Time: 21:30
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil