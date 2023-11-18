Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match
Foto: CAVS

Update Live Commentary
When is Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Time: 21:30

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Only victory matters!

Only victory matters if the Cleveland Cavaliers are to maintain their hopes of qualifying from the group. That's why the team from Ohio must take on the Detroit Pistons, who, despite playing some good games, have lost their last nine games. Therefore, the final score market predicts a Cavs victory.
Cleveland Cavaliers favorites

Looking at how the Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons games have been, we can expect a clash that has a certain difference in the final score and, as the home team comes with more strength, the extra guess chooses the Asian handicap market, where Cleveland will win by more than five points.
Pistons' bad campaign

With their worst campaign of the season, the Pistons are bottom of the Eastern Conference with a record of 2-10. With no big stars in the franchise, the team is trying to adapt a style of play, but has encountered many obstacles. In the NBA Cup, they have lost both games so far, against the 76ers and the Hawks.
Cavs in NBA Cup

After losing their opening game to the Pacers, the Cavaliers are looking to win and dream of qualifying for the NBA Cup. The team is in 10th place in the Eastern Conference with 5-6. In their last game they beat the Portland Trail Blazers. 
Detroit Pistons

Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons have had a dismal start to the season and are bottom of the Eastern Conference with two wins and ten losses (nine in a row). Their most recent loss came against the Atlanta Hawks, 126-120.

In the game against the Hawks, Monty Williams' team converted 52.2% of their shots from the field and 34.5% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Marvin Bagley III, with a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds, as well as one assist and one rebound, Amen Thompson, who added 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two rebounds, and Alec Burks, who scored 16 points, two rebounds and five assists.

In the NBA Cup, the Detroit representative has almost no chance of qualifying due to their two defeats in two games.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are at this point in the season with a total of five wins and six defeats, with a record of 45%. Their last game was in Oregon, where they faced the Portland Trail Blazers and won 109-95.

In the away game against Portland, JB Bickerstaff's team shot 56% overall and 30% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Donovan Mitchell, with 34 points, six rebounds and four assists, Evan Mobley, who had a double-double of 21 points and 12 rebounds, as well as three assists and three blocks, and Caris LeVert, who added 17 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

In the NBA Cup, the Ohio team is in fourth place in the group, with a loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Keeping an eye on the game

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons live NBA game on Friday, November 17, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

This Friday, November 17, in a match valid for the NBA In-Season Tournament 23-24, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons take the court at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, starting at 9:30 p.m. (Brasília time). The NBA Cup is a competition in cup format that will be played alongside the league's regular season. The tournament ends on December 9. The first phase consists of the group stage, while the second is made up of knockout rounds.

To determine each team's opponents in the Group games, the 15 teams from each conference were divided into three groups of five teams by random draw. The Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons are in East Group A.

Welcome to the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Cleveland Cavaliers on one side. On the other side is the Detroit Pistons. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
