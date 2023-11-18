Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA In-Season Tournament 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers match for NBA In-Season Tournament 2023?
This is the start time of the game Houston Rockets vs LA Clippers of November 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 AM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 11:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 10:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 6:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 9:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 10:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 11:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 12:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Houston Rockets latest lineup
The last Houston Rockets quintet:
Jabari Smith Jr., Dillon Brooks, Alperen Sengun, Fred VanVleet and Jalen Green.
LA Clippers latest lineup
The last LA Clippers quintet:
Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Ivica Zubac, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.
Houston Rockets Players to Watch
You have to pay attention to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they will have to guide their team to victory. First, forward Jalen Green (#4), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his second year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season he averages 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and have a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Alperen Sengun (#28) who this season has managed to average 15.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1 assist per game. The team needs him to get rebounds and control the defense. Finally, forward Fred VanVleet (#5) will be key in providing assists. Last season he had a very good tournament and this would be his fifth year in the league. He has averaged 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
Houston Rockets in the tournament
Like the LA Clippers, the Houston Rockets are in Group B of the Western Conference and are looking for first place in the group. They are in second position in the general table after 1 game won and 0 lost. The Houston team will try to win as a visitor and should not waste an opportunity to take points since they are in a difficult group. Their last game was on November 12 against the Denver Nuggets, where the Houston Rockets won 107-104 at the Toyota Center and thus the Houston Rockets achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the matchup, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Western Conference and because of the experience their players have.
LA Clippers players to watch
The next three players are the most important players on the team and they will lead their team to victory. First, power forward Paul George (#13), last season he was one of the best players in the league by averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5 assists per game. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. This season he has managed to average 15 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists. Another player is point guard Russell Westbrook (#11), the team uses him as a sixth man and at the moment he has averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the 2022-2023 season. Finally, forward Kawhi Leonard (#2) returns to play and is expected to dominate on the court again. In the tournament he has averaged 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2 assists in the 2022-2023 season.
LA Clippers in the tournament
The Los Angeles team is in Group B of the NBA In-Season Tournament with the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. They are in fifth position in the general table with 0 games won and 2 lost. Friday will be their second game of the tournament against a difficult team, the LA Clippers are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and try to place themselves in the first two places in the group to advance to the next tournament round. Their last game was on November 14 against the Denver Nuggets, where the LA Clippers lost 111 to 108 at Ball Arena and thus suffered another defeat in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Friday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Crypto.com Arena will be the venue for this regular season match, located in the city of Los Angeles, California. Since October 17, 1999, it has been the home of the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, it has a capacity of 19,060 spectators and cost 375 million dollars to build.
