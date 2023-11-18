Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
This season, the Toronto Raptors' performance in the NBA reflects a team with strengths and areas for improvement. The team occupies 23rd place in the world. position in points per game, recording an average of 109, indicating challenges in offensive production. However, they stand out in the defensive aspect, ranking 5th in the rankings. ranked in rebounds per game, with an average of 46.9.

Efficiency in throwing is essential. an area that can be improved, ranking 24th in the world. place with 45.2% success. Free throw performance is also important. is a concern, ranking 27th in the world. position with 73% correct answers. In terms of collective play, Toronto is the best. to 6ª He is the best team in assists per game, with an average of 27.4, highlighting his ability to share the ball. Defensively, they have a good steal rate, ranking 10th in terms of stealing. place, while shot blocking is a priority. an intermediate area. In short, the Raptors show a varied performance, with potential for improvement in some facets of the game.

RAPTOR LEADERS!

This season, the Toronto Raptors have seen Scottie Barnes emerge as a leader in several key statistics. Barnes led the team in scoring, with an average of 20.9 points per game, while Jakob Poeltl excelled in rebounding, with an average of 8.2. Dennis Schroder led in assists, recording an average of 7.5, highlighting his significant contribution to creating plays.

Defensively, Barnes stood out in steals and blocks, with averages of 1.7 and 1.6, respectively. As for the In terms of shooting efficiency, Garrett Temple led the way with an impressive 75.0% success rate, followed by Jakob Poeltl and OG Anunoby.

The players' diverse performance highlights the collective contribution to the Toronto Raptors, with Barnes leading the way in several categories, demonstrating his importance in the team's development.

CELTICS NUMBERS!

In the current season, the Boston Celtics team demonstrated solid performance in several NBA team statistics. They stood out, mainly, in rebounds per game, leading the league with an impressive average of 47.9. In points per game, Boston ranked 5th in points per game. place, recording an average of 119 points. Shooting efficiency was solid, ranking 12th overall. place with 47.7% success.

The team demonstrated its ability to avoid turnovers, placing 4th in the standings. place with an average of 12.2 per game, and presented a strong assist/turnover ratio, ranking 3rd in the world. place with an index of 2.1. However, in steals per game, Boston ranked 26th in steals per game. place, indicating an area that can be improved. Despite this, the Celtics maintained a good overall performance, reflecting a balanced team in several facets of the game.

OPEN QUOTES!

"Se tenho que defender no perímetro, se tenho que defender no poste, criar energia de maneiras diferentes, arremessar de três, chegar à cesta, estou apenas tentando fazer o que posso para ajudar nosso grupo", ele disse.

"Ele é o melhor profissional, o melhor cara do time", disse Jayson Tatum, que liderou o jogo com 29 pontos, dois pontos à frente do arremessador Derrick White. "Ele faz tudo o que precisamos que ele faça todas as noites para vencer. Todos nós acreditamos nele e no trabalho que ele realiza."

Jogadores e treinadores estão maravilhados com o trabalho que ele realiza.

"É a coisa mais inspiradora para mim, como treinador, observá-lo", disse Joe Mazzulla. "Por um lado, ele é dois anos mais velho que eu, então posso treinar um cara que é mais velho que eu, e isso é divertido. Em segundo lugar, ele é uma das pessoas mais altruístas e humildes que temos e, literalmente, fará qualquer coisa para vencer. Não podemos fazer o que fazemos como equipe se não tivermos um cara assim no topo."

Às vezes, o impacto de Horford é sentido de maneiras que não aparecem na quadra ou no placar. Na noite de quarta-feira, porém, seu impacto foi evidente em todos os sentidos. Ele entrou no time titular, ficou cara a cara com o atual MVP e levou seu time à vitória em uma batalha pelo primeiro lugar.

GAME STAGE

The Air Canada Centre, now known as the Scotiabank Arena since 2018, is the largest airfield in the world. is a prominent sports and entertainment arena located in the heart of Toronto, Canada. Opened in 1999, the venue serves as home to the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA's Toronto Raptors, standing out as an essential hub for sports lovers in the city.

With a capacity for more than 19,000 spectators during sporting events and even more at concerts and other events, the Scotiabank Arena is a great venue. a versatile space that hosts a variety of entertainment throughout the year. Its central location, close to Toronto’s bustling financial district, makes it easy to access for fans.

In addition to hockey and basketball games, the arena is also an outdoor venue. hosts a variety of events, from concerts by international artists to corporate and family events. Modern infrastructure offers state-of-the-art amenities including restaurants, bars and premium spaces to provide a complete experience to visitors.

Scotiabank Arena plays a vital role in Toronto's sporting and cultural scene, being recognized as a significant landmark in the city and contributing to the rich tapestry of Canadian entertainment.

SITUATION IN THE DIVISION

In the Atlantic Conference, the Boston team leads with an impressive record of 9 wins and 2 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 81.8%. Right behind, Philadelphia boasts a solid performance with 8 wins and 3 losses, just 1 game away. New York is here. is in third place with a record of 6 wins and 5 losses, while Brooklyn follows closely with 6 wins and 6 losses, 3.5 games behind Boston. Toronto completes the classification with 5 wins and 6 losses, being 4 games away from the lead. The scene at the conference remains competitive and dynamic.
The game will be played at Air Canada Centre

The Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics game will be played at Air Canada Centre, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
