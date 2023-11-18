Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LEBRON JAMES!
OPEN QUOTES!
"É Of course... you You don't want to be that guy when the team is struggling. shooting extremely well,” said LeBron. "You If you want to contribute and be a part of that, then definitely a great night of pitching for us and a good win for us.”
"It has improved As the game progressed, I started to warm up a little,” said LeBron. "I'm still not 100%, but enough for me to get on the court after going through my pre-game warm-ups. Happy to be back on the playing floor with my teammates."
BLAZERS LEADERS!
This season, Jerami Grant leads the team in points per game with an impressive average of 22.5, followed by Shaedon Sharpe with 18.7 and Anfernee Simons with 18.0. In total hits, Deandre Ayton stands out with an average of 11.5 per game, while Robert Williams III leads in average with 6.3. Malcolm Brogdon takes the lead in assists, recording an average of 5.5 per game. Anfernee Simons stands out in steals, recording an average of 2.0 per game, while Robert Williams III leads in blocks, with an average of 1.2. Moses Brown stands out in throwing efficiency, with a remarkable success rate of 66.7%. The diverse performance of these leaders contributes to the team’s versatility and success in different aspects of the game.
LAKERS NUMBER!
Los Angeles' statistical performance this season reveals a competitive team in several areas. On average, the team ranks 14th in the world. position in scoring, scoring 113 points per game, while standing out in taking advantage of shots, occupying 4th place in scoring. position with a hit percentage of 48.6%. In rebounds, they rank 17th; place, recording an average of 43.6 per match. Their free throw efficiency places them at 15th overall. place, with a percentage of 77.1%. However, the success rate of long-distance shots is lower. more modest, ranking 22nd; place, with 34.3%. The team has a good number of assists, ranking 13th in the world. position with 25.3 per game, while leading in average blocks per game, with 6.8. Their performance in steals puts them at 16th in the rankings. place, with an average of 7.7. The team demonstrates consistency, but there are challenges. room for improvement in some aspects.
LAKERS LEADERS
This season, the team's statistical leaders are highlighted by notable performances. LeBron James leads in points scored, with an average of 24.6 points per game, followed by Anthony Davis with 22.1 and D'Angelo Russell with 18.8. In total hits, Anthony Davis dominates, recording an average of 11.6 per game, while LeBron James leads in average with 8.6. D'Angelo Russell stands out in terms of assists, with an average of 6.6 per game. Cam Reddish leads in steals, recording 1.6 per game. Anthony Davis is He is the leader in blocks, with an impressive average of 3.4 per game. Jaxson Hayes stands out in terms of shooting efficiency, with an impressive 60.0% success rate. These leaders contribute to the team’s versatility and success in various areas of the game.
HOW DO THE BLAZERS ARRIVE?
In the NBA's Northwest Division, Denver leads with an impressive 9-2 record while maintaining a solid 81.8% win percentage. Minnesota is here. in second place, with 8 wins and 3 losses, just 1 game away from the leader. Oklahoma City occupies third place, with 7 wins and 4 losses, 2 games away from the top. Utah is is fourth, with a record of 4 wins and 7 losses, while Portland is in fourth place. in fifth, with 3 victories and 8 defeats. Competition in the division features different levels of performance between teams.
HOW DO THE LAKERS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Western Conference, Sacramento leads with a record of 6 wins and 4 losses, maintaining a solid 60% winning percentage. Golden State and the LA Lakers are tied for second place, both with 6 wins and 6 losses, 1 game behind the leader. Phoenix occupies fourth place with 5 wins and 6 losses, while the LA Clippers are in fourth place. in fifth place, with only 3 victories and 7 defeats. Competition at the conference is ongoing. The competition is fierce, with small differences between the teams.
The game will be played at Moda Center
The Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers game will be played at Moda Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
