New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Charlotte Hornets

Update Live Commentary
12:01 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

11:56 PM2 hours ago

What time is New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets of 18th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 6  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 6 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 6 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 7 pm: NBA League Pass

11:51 PM2 hours ago

Hornets' last games

Charlotte Hornets 105-111 Miami Heat 

New York Knicks 129-107 Charlotte Hornets 

Washington Wizards 117-124 Charlotte Hornets 

Charlotte Hornets 116-132 Washington Wizards 

Dallas Mavericks 124-118 Charlotte Hornets 

11:46 PM2 hours ago
11:41 PM2 hours ago

Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets have lost four of their last five games. With this result, the Hornets are in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 3-7.

The team is playing poorly in all aspects of the game. The offense is inconsistent, and the Hornets are having trouble scoring points. The defense is also bad, and the Hornets are allowing too many points.

LaMelo Ball is having a strong season, with averages of 15.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Miles Bridges is also playing well, with averages of 23.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

The Hornets need to improve their game quickly if they want to qualify for the playoffs. The team has a good roster with several young and talented players, but they need to find a way to play consistently.

11:36 PM2 hours ago

Knicks' last games

Atlanta Hawks 114-116 New York Knicks 

Boston Celtics 114-98 New York Knicks 

New York Knicks 129-107 Charlotte Hornets 

New York Knicks 126-105 San Antonio Spurs 

New York Knicks111-97 Los Angeles Clippers 

11:31 PM2 hours ago
11:26 PM2 hours ago

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks have won four of their last five games. With this result, the Knicks are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 6-5.

The team is playing well in all aspects of the game. The offense is working well, with several players capable of scoring points. The defense is also improving, and the Knicks are allowing fewer points than at the start of the season.

RJ Barrett is having a strong season, with averages of 22.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Julius Randle is also playing well, with averages of 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. Jalen Brunson has been an important addition to the Knicks squad, averaging 15.5 points and 4.5 assists per game.

The Knicks are in a good position to compete in the Eastern Conference this season. The team has a good roster with several players capable of scoring.

11:21 PM2 hours ago

Spectrum Center

The Spectrum Center is a multi-purpose gymnasium located in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. It is home to the Charlotte Hornets of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Charlotte Sting of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

The Spectrum Center was inaugurated on October 21, 2005 and has a capacity for 17,500 spectators. The gym was designed by Odell Associates, Inc. and The Freelon Group, Inc. and was built by Turner Construction Company.

Not to mention that it is one of the most modern gyms in the NBA. It has a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, as well as a high-definition video screen. The gym also has a variety of amenities for fans, including restaurants, stores and event rooms.

The Spectrum Center is a popular venue for sporting and cultural events. In addition to hosting basketball, ice hockey and women's basketball games, the gym has also hosted concerts, shows and special events.

11:16 PM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets live this Saturday (18), at the Spectrum Center at 6 pm ET, for the NBA.
11:11 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: New York Knicks vs Charlotte Hornets Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
  • NBANBA