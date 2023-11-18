Preview Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: a win to get closer to the top 5

LA hosts Houston at the Crypto.com Arena looking for one more victory to keep their positive record and against a great rival from the same conference. On the one hand, the Rockets are in a great moment and surprising the league by being one of the best teams in the West and with a positive streak of 7 consecutive wins, while the Lakers seem to have found their rhythm and are gradually climbing positions. A very interesting matchup is expected between both teams and this has become a game with a lot of potential as it is a duel between the fourth and seventh place in the Western Conference. Houston comes in with a record of 6 wins and 3 losses, which places them in fourth place in the Western Conference, while the Lakers have a record of 7 wins and 6 losses, placing them in seventh place in the same conference. The Rockets are coming off a 121-114 win over the Clippers, while the Lakers beat Portland 130-125.

Players to watch?

The players to watch are LeBron James for the Lakers and Jalen Green of the Rockets.

Year 21 for LeBron James, the top star of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will be looking to get the team to the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season on a high note, leading the team in offense with an average of 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. While LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, he was unable to reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The team's physical condition was one of the biggest problems and this led the management to rejuvenate the roster around their best player. Lebron's connection with Austin Reaves and the health of Anthony Davis will be fundamental for this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the regular season MVP, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.

NBA

On the other hand, Jalen Green, Houston's point guard is the great jewel of the Rockets and finished his first season as one of the team's offensive leaders with an average of 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The young promise of the Rockets is ready for his third year in the NBA and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to fight to be at the top of the Western Conference and this was contemplated as one of the great players for this season because of his good momentum. Undoubtedly, the point guard's connection with Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun will be fundamental for Houston to achieve its goals.

Other important figures in this game are Austin Reaves and Anthony Davis for the Angelinos and Fred VanVleet and Jae'Sean Tate for Houston.

This will be the second time that both teams meet this season, the first meeting was won by Houston at the Toyota Center by a score of 128 to 94 in a great night by Jalen Green who scored 28 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Where and at what time is the game?

The game will take place at the Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles, in this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their path in the NBA 2023-2024 in their respective conference. This arena has a capacity for 19,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.

The duel between the Rockets and Lakers will take place on Sunday, November 19 at the following times in different countries:

8:30 p.m. in Mexico

9:30 p.m. in the United States (ET)

9:30 p.m. in Ecuador, Colombia and Peru.

22:30 hours in Bolivia and Venezuela

11:30 p.m. in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Uruguay and Paraguay.

03:30 hours in Spain

The Rockets are the big favorites as they have a great momentum within the roster compared to the LA squad, however, the Lakers are coming with a couple of victories and it seems that they broke the bad streak, which can be important and they will want to continue this way in the competition.

All the information of the 2023-2024 NBA season can be followed through VAVEL.