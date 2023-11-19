Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors in NBA?
If you want to watch the Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors game, you can follow it on NBA TV.
What time is Detroit Pistons vs Toronto Raptors in NBA?
Watch out for this Toronto Raptors player
Scottie Barnes, a 22-year-old forward, is the Raptors' most outstanding player. He is averaging 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season. He did not have a good game in his last game where he only had 14 points, six assists and three rebounds in a duel where his team lost to the Boston Celtics.
Watch out for this Detroit Pistons player
Cade Cunningham, who plays point guard or shooting guard. He averages 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. He averages 40.4% shooting from the field. In the last game he had 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists, but did not prevent his team's loss against the Clevelands.
How are the Toronto Raptors coming along?
They have two consecutive losses and have won only one of their last four games. They are eleventh in the Eastern Conference with five wins and seven losses. They occupy the last position in the Atlantic Division.
How are the Detroit Pistons coming along?
They have 10 consecutive losses and have not won since October 29th when they defeated the Chicago Bulls. They are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with two wins and 11 losses. They are at the bottom of the Central Division.
Background
The Toronto Raptors have won four of the last five meetings between these two teams. The last meeting was last July in the NBA Summer League where the Detroit Pistons won 94-90.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, located in Toronto. The match was inaugurated in February 1999 and has a capacity for 8,800 spectators.
Preview of the match
Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors will square off in the 2023-24 NBA regular season game.
