Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
Foto: Dallas Mavericks

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
12:02 AM2 hours ago

When is Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
Time: 9 pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

11:57 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
11:52 PM2 hours ago

Giannis Antetokounmpo

As always, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the big player for the Milwaukee Bucks, has averaged 29.5 points so far and has been on a spectacular run. He scored an incredible 54 points against the Pacers and should continue his good form in a home game. He's therefore a perfect bet to score more than 28 points.
11:47 PM2 hours ago

Luka Doncic

On the other side of the court, however, will be Luka Doncic, who is also having a spectacular season. He's averaging 30.7 points and, as always, he's the highlight for the Mavericks. Knowing how difficult the match will be, the point guard is another good bet to score more than 29 points.
11:42 PM2 hours ago

Betting tip

The match is balanced and there is no clear favorite. In these cases, the most interesting alternative is to bet on the performance of the players. As there's a chance he'll miss the Bucks, Antetokounmpo will be left out of the suggestions.

With an average of 30.7 points, 8.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds, Luka Doncic is an easy alternative for bettors. The Slovenian is coming off a double-double against the Washington Wizards and should give Milwaukee's point guards a hard time.

On the other side, the threat is none other than Damian Lilllard. On Wednesday (15), Dame recorded an impressive double-double of 37 points and 13 assists and is also in great form.

For the game, the betting tip is: Luka Doncic to score more than 30 points, Damian Lillard to give more than seven assists and Brook Lopez to give more than one assist.

11:37 PM2 hours ago

Bucks and Mavericks statistics

The franchises have met 83 times in their history, with a fairly even record: 45 wins for the Bucks and 38 for the Mavericks. Last season, the teams met twice, with two wins for Milwaukee.

For this game, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a 128-112 win over the Toronto Raptors, while the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards 130-117.

11:32 PM2 hours ago

Dallas Mavericks

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks go into the game looking to continue their good run of results this season. The squad has just won a big game against the Washington Wizards 130-117. The match featured a great performance from Tim Hardaway Jr.

However, it's important to mention that the team's star player, Luka Dončić, almost managed a triple double. He scored 26 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Kyrie Irving didn't play and the team's third best player was Seth Curry, who had a 100% shooting record.

Mavs

 

11:27 PM2 hours ago

Bucks:

The Milwaukee Bucks come into the game looking to come away with another victory in front of their home fans. The team has been performing well this season, especially with their new attacking duo. We're talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, who are capable of changing a game.

This season, the franchise managed to acquire Lillard's talents after 13 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. So it's a clear message to the other NBA franchises. This is because the point guard dreams of becoming a league champion and he must achieve this with the help of his squad.

11:22 PM2 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the game

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks live NBA action this Saturday (18) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, at 10 p.m. ET.

The NBA regular season is in full swing! This Saturday (18), the Milwaukee Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks at 10pm (PT) at the Fiserv Forum. The franchises have two wins in their last three games and are still aiming to climb the conference standings. The Bucks are fifth in the East, while the Mavericks are second in the West.

On one side, Luka Doncic is confirmed for the Texan franchise. On the Bucks' side, Giannis Antetokounmpo, nursing a calf injury, did not play against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday (15) and is doubtful for the game.

11:17 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Milwaukee Bucks on one side. On the other side is the Dallas Mavericks. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA