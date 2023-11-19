Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks live streaming
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Luka Doncic
Betting tip
With an average of 30.7 points, 8.1 assists and 7.8 rebounds, Luka Doncic is an easy alternative for bettors. The Slovenian is coming off a double-double against the Washington Wizards and should give Milwaukee's point guards a hard time.
On the other side, the threat is none other than Damian Lilllard. On Wednesday (15), Dame recorded an impressive double-double of 37 points and 13 assists and is also in great form.
For the game, the betting tip is: Luka Doncic to score more than 30 points, Damian Lillard to give more than seven assists and Brook Lopez to give more than one assist.
Bucks and Mavericks statistics
For this game, the Milwaukee Bucks are coming off a 128-112 win over the Toronto Raptors, while the Dallas Mavericks beat the Washington Wizards 130-117.
Dallas Mavericks
However, it's important to mention that the team's star player, Luka Dončić, almost managed a triple double. He scored 26 points, 10 assists and 7 rebounds. Kyrie Irving didn't play and the team's third best player was Seth Curry, who had a 100% shooting record.
Bucks:
This season, the franchise managed to acquire Lillard's talents after 13 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. So it's a clear message to the other NBA franchises. This is because the point guard dreams of becoming a league champion and he must achieve this with the help of his squad.
Keeping an eye on the game
The NBA regular season is in full swing! This Saturday (18), the Milwaukee Bucks host the Dallas Mavericks at 10pm (PT) at the Fiserv Forum. The franchises have two wins in their last three games and are still aiming to climb the conference standings. The Bucks are fifth in the East, while the Mavericks are second in the West.
On one side, Luka Doncic is confirmed for the Texan franchise. On the Bucks' side, Giannis Antetokounmpo, nursing a calf injury, did not play against the Toronto Raptors last Wednesday (15) and is doubtful for the game.
Venue: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
Time: 9 pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil