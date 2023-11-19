Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Denver's performance in the current NBA season is It is notable in several statistics. Offensively, the team ranks 11th in the rankings. position in points per game, maintaining an average of 114 points. In rebounds, Denver stands out, ranking 10th in rebounds. place with an average of 45.2 per game. Efficiency in throwing is important. He is notable, leading the league with an impressive 50.4% field goal percentage. However, free throw performance is poor. an area of improvement, ranking 30th in the world. position with a rate of 70.7%. In assists per game, Denver is second to none. in 2nd; place, with an average of 29.8. The team has good protection of ball possession, ranking 6th in the league table. place in turnovers per game (12.4) and 2nd; place in the assistance/turnover ratio (2.4). On defense, Denver is strong. in 10º place in blocks per game (5.7) and 23rd; place in steals per game (6.9). These statistics highlight Denver's offensive efficiency and distribution ability, although there is room for improvement in free throw shooting and steal defense.
This season, Nikola Jokic leads the team in points, averaging 29.7 points per game, followed by Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray. In terms of rebounds, Jokic also stands out, recording an average of 14.1 per game, with Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon contributing significantly. In assists, Jokic leads with an average of 9.2 per game, followed by Jamal Murray. The lead in steals goes to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, while Aaron Gordon leads in blocks. As for the In shooting efficiency, Jalen Pickett stands out with an impressive 60% rate, with Jokic and Gordon also maintaining high percentages. These statistics reveal Jokic's significant contribution and the balanced distribution of performance among the team's key players.
The Cleveland team's performance this season reflects an intermediate position in several key NBA statistics. In terms of scoring per game, Cleveland ranks 22nd in scoring. position, recording an average of 110 points. In terms of rebounds per game, the team is top of the line. on 15ª position, accumulating an average of 44.1. In shooting efficiency, the field success percentage of 47% places Cleveland also in 15th place in terms of shooting efficiency. position. The free throw percentage reaches 76.9%, ranking the team 14th in the rankings. place. However, performance in long-distance throws is poor. less prominent, with a position 25th; and a rate of 34.1%. Despite being at 24º place in assists per game, the team has a good average of 1.8 in the assists/turnovers ratio, ranking 14th in terms of assists per game. place in this regard. On defense, Cleveland stands out in blocks, ranking 12th in blocks. place, with an average of 5.5 per game, while steals per game place the team in 17th place. place, with an average of 7.7. These statistics indicate a balanced performance, but with room for improvement in some specific aspects.
This season, Donovan Mitchell leads the points scoring for his team, accumulating an impressive average of 29.2 points per game. Evan Mobley stands out in rebounds, contributing an average of 10.4 per game, while Darius Garland leads the way in assists, registering 5.7 per game. On defense, Donovan Mitchell also stands out with an average of 2.0 steals per game, and Evan Mobley leads the blocks, registering 1.8 per game. As for the Due to his shooting efficiency, Damian Jones maintains an impressive 100% shooting rate, leading the team in this aspect. These statistics highlight the remarkable performance of team leaders throughout the season.
In the NBA's Northwest division, Denver leads with an impressive 9 wins and 3 losses, boasting a solid 75% win percentage. Minnesota follows closely, with a consistent performance of 8 wins and 3 losses, recording a percentage of 72.7%, half a game behind the leader. Oklahoma City is here. in third place, with 8 wins and 4 losses, maintaining a percentage of 66.7%, 1 game away from the top. Utah occupies fourth place with 4 wins and 8 losses, while Portland is in fourth place. in last place with 3 wins and 9 losses. The Northwest division reflects fierce competition, with Denver maintaining its top position.
In the NBA Central Conference, Milwaukee leads with a solid performance of 8 wins and 4 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 66.7%. Right behind, Indiana follows closely with 7 wins and 4 losses, recording a percentage of 63.6%, being half a game away. Cleveland is here. in third position, with 6 wins and 6 losses, maintaining a percentage of 50%. Chicago occupies fourth place with 4 wins and 9 losses, while Detroit is in fourth place. in last place with 2 wins and 11 losses. Competition in the conference reflects a fierce dispute for leadership, with Milwaukee maintaining its prominent position.
The game will be played at Smoothie King Center
The Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets game will be played at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Denver Nuggets live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.