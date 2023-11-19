Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic LIVE: Score Updates (11-22)

ADVERTISEMENT
Pacers probable team: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner
History between Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic
Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic prediction
When is Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic and how to follow LIVE?
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Time: 7pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
How and where to watch Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic live streaming
Games and results
Check out the results of the round on 17/11 and the NBA Cup standings
East
Milwaukee Bucks 130 - 99 Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks 120 - 99 Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers 126-116 Atlanta Hawks
Detroit Pistons 100-108 Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics 108-105 Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic 103-97 Chicago Bulls
West
Sacramento Kings 129-120 San Antonio Spurs
Denver Nuggets 110-115 New Orleans Pelicans
Phoenix Suns 131-128 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers 107-95 Portland Trail Blazers
Houston Rockets 100-106 Los Angeles Clippers
Over 229.5 points in the game
So far this season, in only one game in which the Indiana Pacers have been involved has the score not been very high. In all the others, there have been averages of more than 230 points, which is why the extra guess picks the over/under market, where the meeting between the Pacers and Magic will have more than 229 points on the scoreboard.
Indiana Pacers favorites
Last Five matches:
Orlando Magic
In the away game against the Bulls, the team coached by Jamahl Mosley converted 48.1% of their shots from the field and 32.4% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Franz Wagner, with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, Jonathan Isaac, who came off the bench and added 18 points, nine rebounds and a steal, and Gary Harris, who had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and two steals.
Indiana Pacers
In the away game against the Sixers, Indiana shot 51.6% overall and 35.1% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Tyrese Haliburton, with a double-double of 33 points and 15 assists, as well as seven rebounds, two steals and a steal, Obi Toppin, who scored 27 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Myles Turner, who contributed 17 points, three rebounds, a steal and a steal.
Keeping an eye on the game
The teams Indiana Pacers Basketball and Orlando Magic have played 80 games since 2004. Between them, Indiana Pacers Basketball won 46 games (PPG 101.6, OPP PPG 98.5), while Orlando Magic won 34 (PPG 98.5, OPP PPG 101.6).