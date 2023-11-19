Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic LIVE: Score Updates (11-22)
Foto: Indiana Pacers

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
5:33 PM8 minutes ago

2’

Orlando Pacers reach 13 points, but the Orlando Magic have already scored 30 in the first quarter.
5:26 PM14 minutes ago

5’

Orlando Magic open 11-point lead against Pacers: 11-22
5:13 PM28 minutes ago

START THE GAME

The ball is up! Start the game for Pacers x Magic
4:55 PMan hour ago

Tyrese Haliburton

While the Orlando Magic are coming off two great wins over the Chicago Bulls, the Indiana Pacers have had a rest in recent days. The highlight of the match is Tyrese Haliburton, who has been in incredible form without making any attacking errors.
4:50 PMan hour ago

Probable teams

Magic probable team: Anthony Black, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Goga Bitadze


Pacers probable team: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner

4:41 PMan hour ago

History between Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic

This Sunday's opponents, the two teams have met 138 times in history. The Indiana Pacers have won 81 times, while the Orlando Magic have won 57 times.
4:36 PMan hour ago

Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic prediction

In an evenly matched game, we expect the Pacers to make the most of their home court to beat the Magic (1.52 at Bet365). Our guess Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic: Pacers win!
4:32 PMan hour ago

Pacers

The most interesting thing about today's game is that the Pacers are also betting on their team and their game plan to beat their opponents, and this tactical battle should determine the winner today. Indiana have won four of their last five games, with their last victory coming in Philadelphia five days ago. Let's see if this period will help the team, who will arrive rested, or if it will leave the players a little out of rhythm. All eyes are on Haliburton, who is having an extraordinary season, with averages of almost 25 points and 12 assists.
4:27 PMan hour ago

Magic

The Magic are coming off two consecutive wins in Chicago against the Bulls. It's clear that Michael Jordan's team isn't having a good season, but winning twice in a row there shows the evolution of the Orlando team and their ability to win balanced games, even with a very young squad. Without any big stars, the team relies on teamwork and tactical obedience to make the best decisions and win games.
4:22 PMan hour ago

Play-In

Sunday afternoon and evening full of NBA games. The Indiana Pacers host the Orlando Magic in a clash of two teams that have been very surprising this early in the season. The Pacers (7-4) are fourth in the Eastern Conference, tied on losses with the Bucks, while Orlando (7-5) is slightly behind, and ready to pounce and steal the Pacers' position if they win. Two franchises that didn't even make the Play-In last year have invested in rebuilding their squads, and seem to be reaping good rewards this early in the year.
4:17 PMan hour ago

When is Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Time: 7pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

4:12 PMan hour ago

How and where to watch Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
4:07 PM2 hours ago

Games and results

The fourth round of the NBA Cup took place on Friday night, so check out the results and standings so far. Although the games have been taking place every Tuesday and Friday, now the last team has made its debut.

Check out the results of the round on 17/11 and the NBA Cup standings

East

Milwaukee Bucks 130 - 99 Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks 120 - 99 Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers 126-116 Atlanta Hawks
Detroit Pistons 100-108 Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics 108-105 Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic 103-97 Chicago Bulls

West

Sacramento Kings 129-120 San Antonio Spurs
Denver Nuggets 110-115 New Orleans Pelicans
Phoenix Suns 131-128 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers 107-95 Portland Trail Blazers
Houston Rockets 100-106 Los Angeles Clippers

4:02 PM2 hours ago

Over 229.5 points in the game

 

So far this season, in only one game in which the Indiana Pacers have been involved has the score not been very high. In all the others, there have been averages of more than 230 points, which is why the extra guess picks the over/under market, where the meeting between the Pacers and Magic will have more than 229 points on the scoreboard.

3:57 PM2 hours ago

Indiana Pacers favorites

Playing at home (where they've won five of their seven games), the Indiana Pacers have more momentum than the Orlando Magic. In favor of the Indiana team is Tyrese Haliburton, who has been putting in some great performances and, in the last two games (against the strong Philadelphia 76ers), averaged 16 assists without committing a single turnover. Therefore, the Pacers' victory is the right choice in the final score market.
3:52 PM2 hours ago

Last Five matches:

In their last 5 games, Indiana Pacers Basketball won 4, lost 1, with an average of 134.0 points per game, 123.2 opponent points per game. In their last 5 games, Orlando Magic won 2, lost 3, with an average of 106.8 points per game, 106.4 opponent points per game.
3:47 PM2 hours ago

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are also doing well, with seven wins and five losses in their first 12 games of the season. At the moment, the team from Florida is coming off two wins in a row (both over the Chicago Bulls), the last being by the score of 103 to 97.

In the away game against the Bulls, the team coached by Jamahl Mosley converted 48.1% of their shots from the field and 32.4% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Franz Wagner, with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, Jonathan Isaac, who came off the bench and added 18 points, nine rebounds and a steal, and Gary Harris, who had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and two steals.

3:42 PM2 hours ago

Indiana Pacers

With a good start to the season, the Indiana Pacers are within the direct qualification zone for the playoffs thanks to a campaign of seven wins and four losses. In their most recent outing, Rick Carlisle's side faced the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania and avenged their previous defeat, winning 132-126.

In the away game against the Sixers, Indiana shot 51.6% overall and 35.1% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Tyrese Haliburton, with a double-double of 33 points and 15 assists, as well as seven rebounds, two steals and a steal, Obi Toppin, who scored 27 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Myles Turner, who contributed 17 points, three rebounds, a steal and a steal.

Pacers
Pacers

 

3:37 PM2 hours ago

Keeping an eye on the game

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic live NBA action on Sunday (19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, at 7 p.m. ET.

The teams Indiana Pacers Basketball and Orlando Magic have played 80 games since 2004. Between them, Indiana Pacers Basketball won 46 games (PPG 101.6, OPP PPG 98.5), while Orlando Magic won 34 (PPG 98.5, OPP PPG 101.6).

3:32 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Orlando Magic on one side. On the other side is the Indiana Pacers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA