NBA: 76ers 121 - 99 Nets, Joel Embiid dominance leads Sixers to blowout victory over Nets

The Philadelphia 76ers blew out the Brooklyn Nets following second half domination led by reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

The League's leading scorer was just an assist away from a triple double as his side clinched their 10th win of the season.

Lonnie Walker IV was impressive coming off the bench for Brooklyn, dropping 26 points and shooting 54.5% from range on 11 attempts.

Story of the game

De'Anthony Melton started brightly for the Sixers, he drained two shots from beyond the arc and grabbed three rebounds after five minutes.

Trendon Watford threw a dime to Nic Claxton on the inside and the big man flushed the two handed dunk to make it a three point game with three minutes left in the first.

On the following possession Walker IV took flight and dunked over three Philadelphia defenders to bring his team within a point of Philly.

Lonnie Walker IV dunks through traffic (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

Cameron Johnson thought he gave the Nets a narrow lead at the close of the first but he did not quite get the shot off in time and the score read 23-22 to the Sixers.

The Nets took their first lead as Mikal Bridges made a layup with seven and a half minutes to go in the second quarter as the Sixers missed six attempts in a row.

Although the Nets trailed 61-49 at half time Bridges enjoyed an efficient first half with 16 points, shooting 64% from the field.

Embiid was also excellent in the first half with 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists with two quarters of basketball still to play.

Joel Embiid shooting a jump shot (Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

The unselfish side of Embiid's game was on show as he took part in plenty of facilitating to go along with his usual unstoppable scoring.

The Sixers' lead was extended to as many as 25 with just over two minutes to go in the third, their largest advantage of the game up until that point.

The Nets' offence became sloppy in the third and they amounted seven turnovers in the quarter alone.

Philadelphia led by 94-71 heading into the final 12 in what started as a back and forth, tight game, turned into a blowout.

Robert Covington and Trendon Watford battle for the rebound (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 76ers continued their domination into the fourth as they led by 22 after six minutes, they had only turned the ball over three times compared to the Nets' 14.

Though he wasn't particularly efficient, Embiid ended the game just one assist shy of a triple double, concluding with 32 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Philly closed out the victory with the score reading 121-99 in a night to forget for the Brooklyn Nets.