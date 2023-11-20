Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA
When is Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA

Time: 7pm

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Games and results

The fourth round of the NBA Cup took place on Friday night, so check out the results and standings so far. Although the games have been taking place every Tuesday and Friday, now the last team has made its debut.

Check out the results of the round on 17/11 and the NBA Cup standings

East

Milwaukee Bucks 130 - 99 Charlotte Hornets
New York Knicks 120 - 99 Washington Wizards
Philadelphia 76ers 126-116 Atlanta Hawks
Detroit Pistons 100-108 Cleveland Cavaliers
Boston Celtics 108-105 Toronto Raptors
Orlando Magic 103-97 Chicago Bulls

West

Sacramento Kings 129-120 San Antonio Spurs
Denver Nuggets 110-115 New Orleans Pelicans
Phoenix Suns 131-128 Utah Jazz
Los Angeles Lakers 107-95 Portland Trail Blazers
Houston Rockets 100-106 Los Angeles Clippers

Over 229.5 points in the game

 

So far this season, in only one game in which the Indiana Pacers have been involved has the score not been very high. In all the others, there have been averages of more than 230 points, which is why the extra guess picks the over/under market, where the meeting between the Pacers and Magic will have more than 229 points on the scoreboard.

Indiana Pacers favorites

Playing at home (where they've won five of their seven games), the Indiana Pacers have more momentum than the Orlando Magic. In favor of the Indiana team is Tyrese Haliburton, who has been putting in some great performances and, in the last two games (against the strong Philadelphia 76ers), averaged 16 assists without committing a single turnover. Therefore, the Pacers' victory is the right choice in the final score market.
Last Five matches:

In their last 5 games, Indiana Pacers Basketball won 4, lost 1, with an average of 134.0 points per game, 123.2 opponent points per game. In their last 5 games, Orlando Magic won 2, lost 3, with an average of 106.8 points per game, 106.4 opponent points per game.
Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are also doing well, with seven wins and five losses in their first 12 games of the season. At the moment, the team from Florida is coming off two wins in a row (both over the Chicago Bulls), the last being by the score of 103 to 97.

In the away game against the Bulls, the team coached by Jamahl Mosley converted 48.1% of their shots from the field and 32.4% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Franz Wagner, with 21 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals, Jonathan Isaac, who came off the bench and added 18 points, nine rebounds and a steal, and Gary Harris, who had 15 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and two steals.

Indiana Pacers

With a good start to the season, the Indiana Pacers are within the direct qualification zone for the playoffs thanks to a campaign of seven wins and four losses. In their most recent outing, Rick Carlisle's side faced the Philadelphia 76ers in Pennsylvania and avenged their previous defeat, winning 132-126.

In the away game against the Sixers, Indiana shot 51.6% overall and 35.1% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Tyrese Haliburton, with a double-double of 33 points and 15 assists, as well as seven rebounds, two steals and a steal, Obi Toppin, who scored 27 points, six rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Myles Turner, who contributed 17 points, three rebounds, a steal and a steal.

Keeping an eye on the game

Indiana Pacers vs. Orlando Magic live NBA action on Sunday (19) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, at 7 p.m. ET.

The teams Indiana Pacers Basketball and Orlando Magic have played 80 games since 2004. Between them, Indiana Pacers Basketball won 46 games (PPG 101.6, OPP PPG 98.5), while Orlando Magic won 34 (PPG 98.5, OPP PPG 101.6).

Welcome to the Indiana Pacers vs Orlando Magic live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Orlando Magic on one side. On the other side is the Indiana Pacers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
