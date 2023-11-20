Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Boston Celtics live streaming
In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
In addition to the points scored, Jayson Tatum is also the team leader in rebounds. This season, the star is averaging 8.7 rebounds per game.
Boston Celtics' probable quintet
Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis
Latest news from the Boston Celtics
Latest news from the Memphis Grizzlies
Memphiz Grizzlies' probable quintet
Jacob Gilyard, Ziaire Williams, Desmond Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr. Bismack Biyombo.
The team showed an ability to avoid turnovers, ranking 4th with an average of 12.2 per game, and had a strong assist/turnover ratio, ranking 3rd with an index of 2.1. However, in steals per game, Boston ranked 26th, indicating an area that can be improved. Despite this, the Celtics maintained a good overall performance, reflecting a balanced team in various facets of the game.
How the Grizzlies arrive
Keeping an eye on the game
The NBA regular season is in full swing! This Sunday (19), the Memphis Grizzlies visit the Boston Celtics at 10pm (PT) at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The franchises have two wins in their last three games and are still aiming to climb the conference standings.
In the current Western Conference campaign, the Grizzlies are in last place with a record of 18.2% (two wins and nine losses). The Celtics, on the other hand, are top of the Eastern Conference with ten wins and two losses, a record of 83.3%.
Venue: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee, USA
Time: 10pm
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil