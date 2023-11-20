Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
JAZZ!
JAZZ NUMBERS!
Utah's performance in the current NBA season shows a strong team in several areas, but with specific challenges. Offensively, Utah stands out, ranking 7th in the rankings. place in Points Per Game, with an average of 115 points. They are solid in rebounding, ranking 4th in rebounds. place, with an average of 46.7 rebounds per game. However, despite an efficient attack, they have a lower ranking in Shot Percentage, ranking 20th in total. place, with 46.4%. Maintains a good performance in free throws, ranking 7th in the rankings. place, with 81.1% accuracy, and also in long-distance throws, ranking 9th in the rankings. place, with 37.5%. They distribute the ball well, being in 8th position. place in Assists per Game, but they face difficulties with many ball losses, ranking 29th in the rankings. place in Ball Losses per Game. Defensively, they have a solid presence in blocks, ranking 6th in the rankings. They rank lowest in steals, ranking 27th in steals per game. place, with 6 per game.
JAZZ LEADERS!
This NBA season, Lauri Markkanen leads the team in points, with an average of 23.7 per game, followed by Jordan Clarkson, with 19.3, and John Collins, with 14.9. In total rebounds, Collins leads, with an average of 8.7, while Markkanen maintains an average of 8.1. Talen Horton-Tucker and Keyonte George are tied for the top spot in assists, both with 4.9 per game, followed closely by Jordan Clarkson with 4.8. Kelly Olynyk leads steals and also stands out in blocks, with 1.0 steals and Walker Kessler leads with 2.1 blocks per game. Omer Yurtseven is He is notable for his shooting accuracy, maintaining an incredible 70.0% success rate, while Olynyk, Kessler and Collins also maintain good field goal percentages. Markkanen and Olynyk stand out in multiple statistics, showing their versatility in the game.
SUNS NUMBERS!
Phoenix's performance in the NBA season shows its consistency in several statistics. Offensively, the team stands out, occupying 7th place in the rankings. They rank in Points Per Game, with an average of 115. They maintain a good presence in rebounds, ranking 10th in terms of rebounds. place, with 44.6 rebounds per game. Accuracy in shots is important. is notable, ranking 13th in the rankings. place in Shot Percentage, with 47.2%. In free throws, they rank 5th; place, with 83.1% efficiency. Furthermore, his long-distance shooting ability is outstanding. impressive, ranking 3rd; place, with 39.2% accuracy. While the team distributes the ball well, ranking 11th in the world. He has a place in Assists per Game, he faces challenges with waste, ranking 26th in the rankings. place in Ball Losses per Game. Defensively, they stand out in blocks, ranking 2nd; They rank 22nd in steals, ranking 22nd in steals per game. place, with 6.7 per game.
LEADERS OF THE SUNS!
In the current NBA season, Kevin Durant leads in points per game, maintaining an average of 30.8 points, followed by Devin Booker with 29.5 and Bradley Beal with 17.3. In total rebounds, Jusuf Nurkic dominates with an average of 8.7, while Durant leads the average per game, with 7.2. Booker stands out in assists, with 10.3 per game. Defensively, Nurkic leads in steals, recording 1.3 per game, while Drew Eubanks leads the blocks, with 1.3 per game. Udoka Azubuike and Bol Bol maintain an impressive 100% shot success rate, while Eubanks remains at 66.7%. Durant consistently appears in several key statistics, demonstrating his versatility in the game.
HOW DOES JAZZ ARRIVE?
In the NBA's Northwest division, Minnesota and Denver are tied at the top with impressive records of 9 wins and 3 losses, leading the table. Oklahoma City is here. close, just 1 game behind the leaders. Utah is Portland is struggling with a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, while Portland is struggling. They are at the bottom of the table with just 3 wins in 12 games. The battle for supremacy in the division is on. intense between Minnesota and Denver, while Oklahoma City seeks to get closer. Utah and Portland need a turnaround to climb the rankings at this early stage of the season.
HOW DO THE SUNS ARRIVE?
In the opening race of the NBA season, Sacramento leads the Western Conference with an impressive record of 7 wins and 4 losses, remaining at the top of the league. ahead of the LA Lakers by a difference of 1 game. Phoenix and Golden State are close, separated by a margin of 0.5 and 1 game respectively, while the LA Clippers are a little further behind, with 3 games difference from the top. The competition is on. It's close, with teams like the Lakers and Phoenix looking to get closer to leader Sacramento, as teams try to position themselves in this early stage of the season.
The game will be played at Delta Center
The Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at Delta Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
