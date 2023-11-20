Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets Live Score Here
Don't miss a detail Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL.
LAKERS!
ROCKET NUMBERS!
The Houston team's performance this season reflects an intermediate position in several statistics. They occupy 16ª position in points per game, with an average of 110 points, and 14th in the rankings. position in rebounds per game, with 43.7. In terms of accuracy in throws, they are 16% higher than the others. place, converting 46.7% of their attempts from the field, while their free throw percentage places them at 24th in the field. place, with 73.8%. In three-point shooting, they rank 13th in the rankings. position, with 36.5% accuracy. In assists per game, they are 17th in terms of assists per game. position, with 25.2, but they show good ball control, ranking 9th in the rankings. place in turnovers, with 12.6 per game, and 6th in turnovers. place in the relationship between assists and turnovers, with an index of 2. Despite this, they are in 28th place in the world. place in blocks, with 3.5 per game, and 21st; place in steals, with 6.8.
ROCKET LEADERS!
Alperen Sengun leads the team in points scored, with an average of 19.8 per game, followed closely by Jalen Green, with 19.1, and Fred VanVleet, with 17.4. In rebounds, Sengun also stands out, grabbing an average of 8.2 per game, followed by Jabari Smith Jr., with 7.0. VanVleet leads in assists, with an 8.1 average, while Sengun contributes with 5.8. Jae'Sean Tate leads in steals, with 1.4 per game. Tari Eason leads in blocks, with 1.3 per game, while Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun contribute 0.5 and 0.4, respectively. As for the Regarding accuracy in shots, Jermaine Samuels Jr. leads with 66.7% of hits, followed by Sengun, with 58.0%, Jeenathan Williams, with 57.1%, and Jeff Green, with 56.4%. Sengun stands out in multiple categories, showing versatility and leadership within the team.
LAKERS NUMBERS!
The Los Angeles team's performance this season presents an average placement in several main statistics. They are ranked 15th in the world. ranked in points scored per game, with an average of 112 points, and in rebounds per game, with 43.6. However, they stand out in terms of accuracy in shots, ranking 5th in the rankings. place, with a success percentage of 48.7% on field goals. The free throw percentage stands at 17º place, with 76.5%. In relation to long-distance throws, they are in 20th place. place, converting 34.7% of three-point attempts. In assists per game, they rank 13th in terms of assists per game. position, with 25.5, but they face difficulties in turnovers, ranking 21st in the rankings. place, with 14.7 per game. Despite this, they lead in blocks, with 6.8 per game, and are 12th in blocks. place in steals, with 7.9.
LAKERS LEADERS!
In season statistics, LeBron James leads the team in points scored, with an average of 25.5 per game, followed by Anthony Davis, with 21.6, and D'Angelo Russell, with 18.4. In rebounds, Anthony Davis stands out, grabbing an average of 11.8 per game, while LeBron contributes 8.3. D'Angelo Russell leads in assists, with an average of 6.5, followed by LeBron, with 6.3. Cam Reddish is to ahead in steals, with 1.7 per game. Anthony Davis leads in blocks, with 3.5, while LeBron contributes with 0.8. As for the In terms of shot accuracy, Jaxson Hayes leads with 60.0% accuracy, followed by Rui Hachimura, with 58.0%, and LeBron James, with 57.2%. Davis maintains a solid presence in several statistical categories, while LeBron stands out in points and versatility.
HOW DO THE ROCKETS ARRIVE?
In the Southwest division, Dallas is at the top of the league. He is at the top with authority, accumulating 9 wins and just 4 losses, leading with an impressive .692 success rate. Houston follows closely, with 6 wins and 4 losses, 1.5 games away. New Orleans is here. in third position, with 6 victories and 7 defeats. Memphis and San Antonio are struggling, with 3 wins each, occupying the last positions. The balance is is crucial in this division, already that each team fights to advance in the playoffs. With Dallas leading the way, the competition promises a lot of excitement and twists and turns.
HOW DO THE LAKERS ARRIVE?
At the Pacific Conference, the race is on. fierce. Sacramento leads with a record of 7 wins and 4 losses, maintaining a solid advantage. Right behind, the LA Lakers, with 7 wins and 6 losses, are in the lead. It's just one game difference. Phoenix and Golden State follow closely, with 6 victories each. The Clippers are struggling, with 4 wins and 7 losses. The competition is on. intense, with teams seeking a place in the playoffs. Each game becomes crucial to define the positions in the table and the race for the conference title.
The game will be played at Crypto.com Arena
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets game will be played at Crypto.com Arena, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.