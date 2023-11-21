Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
How and where to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards match for NBA?

This is the start time of the game Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards of 20th November 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Bolivia 8pm: NBA League Pass

Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Ecuador 7  pm: NBA League Pass

USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass

Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass

Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass

Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass

Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass

Washington Wizards performance

The individual highlight for the Wizards in the last five games has been Bradley Beal. The team's star had averages of 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Beal also shot 43.2% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range.

Other players who stood out in the last five games were Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Corey Kispert. Kuzma had averages of 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Porzingis had averages of 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Kispert had averages of 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards are on a five-game losing streak. The team has lost to the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.

Overall, the Wizards averaged 109.6 points scored per game, while giving up 122.4 points. The Wizards also averaged 42.2 rebounds per game and 21.6 assists per game.

The team from the capital is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, with 10 losses and 2 wins, second only to the Detroit Pistons, with the worst record (11 losses and 2 wins).

Milwaukee Bucks performance

The individual highlight for the Bucks in the last five games has been Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek star had averages of 31.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Antetokounmpo also shot 52.4% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

Other players who stood out in the last five games were Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis. Middleton had averages of 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Holiday had averages of 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Portis had averages of 14.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a run of three wins and two losses in their last five games. The team beat the Charlotte Hornets, Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls, but lost to the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Overall, the Bucks have performed well in their last five games. The team averaged 122.2 points scored per game, while giving up 115.6 points. The Bucks also averaged 10.8 rebounds per game and 27.4 assists per game.

With 8 wins and 4 losses, the Milwaukee Bucks are in third place in the Eastern Conference. The team is behind the Boston Celtics (10 wins and 2 losses) and the Philadelphia 76ers (9 wins and 3 losses).

Capital One Arena

Opened on December 2, 1997, the Capital One Arena is home to the Washington Wizards (NBA) and Washington Capitals (NHL) basketball teams. It is also used for shows, concerts and other events.

It is located in the city of Washington, D.C., in the United States. It has a capacity of 20,356 for basketball matches and 18,227 for field hockey.

Capital One Arena is one of the most popular sports venues in Washington, D.C. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and its central location in the Chinatown neighborhood.

Eye on the game

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards live this Monday (20), at the Capital One Arena at 7 pm ET, for the NBA.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NBA Match: Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.
