Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards match live?
What time is Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards match for NBA?
Argentina 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Bolivia 8pm: NBA League Pass
Brazil 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Chile 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Colombia 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Ecuador 7 pm: NBA League Pass
USA 7 pm ET: NBA League Pass
Spain 1 am: NBA League Pass
Mexico 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Paraguay 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Peru 7 pm: NBA League Pass
Uruguay 9 pm: NBA League Pass
Venezuela 8 pm: NBA League Pass
Washington Wizards performance
Other players who stood out in the last five games were Kyle Kuzma, Kristaps Porzingis and Corey Kispert. Kuzma had averages of 14.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Porzingis had averages of 15.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game. Kispert had averages of 11.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Washington Wizards
Overall, the Wizards averaged 109.6 points scored per game, while giving up 122.4 points. The Wizards also averaged 42.2 rebounds per game and 21.6 assists per game.
The team from the capital is in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, with 10 losses and 2 wins, second only to the Detroit Pistons, with the worst record (11 losses and 2 wins).
Milwaukee Bucks performance
Other players who stood out in the last five games were Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis. Middleton had averages of 22.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Holiday had averages of 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Portis had averages of 14.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.
Milwaukee Bucks
Overall, the Bucks have performed well in their last five games. The team averaged 122.2 points scored per game, while giving up 115.6 points. The Bucks also averaged 10.8 rebounds per game and 27.4 assists per game.
With 8 wins and 4 losses, the Milwaukee Bucks are in third place in the Eastern Conference. The team is behind the Boston Celtics (10 wins and 2 losses) and the Philadelphia 76ers (9 wins and 3 losses).
Capital One Arena
It is located in the city of Washington, D.C., in the United States. It has a capacity of 20,356 for basketball matches and 18,227 for field hockey.
Capital One Arena is one of the most popular sports venues in Washington, D.C. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and its central location in the Chinatown neighborhood.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!