Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets live, as well as the latest information from Little Caesars Arena Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets match live on TV and online?
The match Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets?
This is the start time of the Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets game on November 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 21)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Denver Nuggets
One of the most outstanding players in Denver Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, the 28 years old player born in Serbia comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 26 points.
Key player for Detroit Pistons
One of the players to watch out for in Detroit Pistons is Cade Cunningham, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 22 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last March 16, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Denver Nuggets managed to win by a score of 119 points against Detroit Pistons' 100.
The player who scored the most points for Denver Nuggets in that game was Nikola Jokic with 30, while the player who scored the most points for Detroit Pistons in that game was Rodney McGruder with 20.
History Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Denver Nuggets, as of the last five games they have won four, while Detroit Pistons have won one, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Denver Nuggets who has scored 584 points compared to 534 for Detroit Pistons.
Actuality - Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets has been performing well in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning nine and losing three of its 12 games.
Denver Nuggets 134 - 116 New Orleans Pelicans
- Last five games
Denver Nuggets 108 - 105 Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets 107 - 104 Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets 111 - 108 Los Angeles Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans 115 - 110 Denver Nuggets
Actuality - Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons has had a bad performance in the actuality of the NBA season. After playing 13 games, they have won two and lost 11.
Milwaukee Bucks 120 - 118 Detroit Pistons
- Last five games
Detroit Pistons 106 - 114 Philadelphia 76ers
Chicago Bulls 119 - 108 Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons 120 - 126 Atlanta Hawks
Cleveland Cavaliers 108 - 100 Detroit Pistons
The match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena Stadium
The match between Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets will take place at Little Caesars Arena Stadium in the city of Detroit (United States), the stadium is where the Detroit Pistons play their home games, was built in 2014 and has a capacity for approximately 20,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Detroit Pistons vs Denver Nuggets game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
