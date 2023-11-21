Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live streaming
Jimmy Butler
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine
Miami Heat's record
On the other side, Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat are within the direct qualification zone for the Eastern Conference playoffs, with eight wins and five losses. Last Saturday, the Florida team saw their seven-game winning streak snapped when they lost 102-97 to the Chicago Bulls.
During the game against the Bulls, the Heat hit 42.9% of their shots and 33.3% of their three-pointers. Their most outstanding players were Jimmy Butler, with 25 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal, Bam Adebayo, who had a double-double of 24 points and ten rebounds, as well as five assists, and Duncan Robinson, responsible for 17 points, three rebounds and seven assists.
Chicago Bulls record
After 14 games, the Chicago Bulls have a 35% record thanks to five wins and nine losses. In their most recent outing, the Illinois team broke a three-game losing streak by beating the Miami Heat at home.
In their 102-97 win over the Heat, the Billy Donovan-coached team shot 44.4% overall and 35.6% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were DeMar DeRozan, with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, Nikola Vucevic, who had 15 points, eight rebounds and a steal, and Coby White, who added 14 points, three rebounds and five assists.
Miami Heat
Against the Hornets, Miami shot 48.2% overall and 25.8% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Jimmy Butler, with 32 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, Bam Adebayo, who had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, as well as four assists, three steals and a steal, and Duncan Robinson, who added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Bulls:
Just below them in the same Conference, in 12th place, the Bulls are on four wins and eight losses, above the Hornets, who have three wins and seven losses, the Wizards, who have two wins and nine losses, and the Pistons, with two wins and 10 losses, as well as below the Raptors and Cavaliers, both with five wins and six losses, and the Nets, with six wins and six losses.
Keeping an eye on the game
This Monday (20), at 9 pm ET, the Miami Heat will travel to Chicago, Illinois, where they will face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, repeating last Saturday's clash (18), when the Bulls achieved an incredible result, winning the game 102 to 97.
In Saturday's match, which also took place at the United Center, when there were 5 minutes and 30 seconds left in the first quarter, the score was 22-1 to the Heat, and the game only turned around with 51.1 seconds left.
Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA
Time: 9pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Real time: VAVEL Brazil