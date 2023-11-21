Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Bulls

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
11:28 PM24 minutes ago

When is Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA

Time: 9pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

11:23 PM29 minutes ago

How and where to watch Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
11:18 PM34 minutes ago

Jimmy Butler

On the Heat's side, the performance of their supporting cast is important if they are to achieve victory in this new clash, considering that in the first game, of the team's 97 points, Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and Bam Adebayo added 24.
11:13 PM39 minutes ago

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine

To repeat the victory, the Bulls must rely on a good performance from DeMar DeRozan, but a higher score from Zach LaVine is essential, since in the last game he scored just 13 points, below his average for the season, which has been 22.6.
11:08 PM44 minutes ago

Miami Heat's record

 

On the other side, Erik Spoelstra's Miami Heat are within the direct qualification zone for the Eastern Conference playoffs, with eight wins and five losses. Last Saturday, the Florida team saw their seven-game winning streak snapped when they lost 102-97 to the Chicago Bulls.

During the game against the Bulls, the Heat hit 42.9% of their shots and 33.3% of their three-pointers. Their most outstanding players were Jimmy Butler, with 25 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal, Bam Adebayo, who had a double-double of 24 points and ten rebounds, as well as five assists, and Duncan Robinson, responsible for 17 points, three rebounds and seven assists.

11:03 PMan hour ago

Chicago Bulls record

 

After 14 games, the Chicago Bulls have a 35% record thanks to five wins and nine losses. In their most recent outing, the Illinois team broke a three-game losing streak by beating the Miami Heat at home.

In their 102-97 win over the Heat, the Billy Donovan-coached team shot 44.4% overall and 35.6% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were DeMar DeRozan, with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists, Nikola Vucevic, who had 15 points, eight rebounds and a steal, and Coby White, who added 14 points, three rebounds and five assists.

10:58 PMan hour ago

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are among the best teams in the Eastern Conference, with a total of seven wins and four losses. Erik Spoelstra's team has won six in a row, most recently against the Charlotte Hornets, 111-105.

Against the Hornets, Miami shot 48.2% overall and 25.8% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Jimmy Butler, with 32 points, four rebounds, five assists and two steals, Bam Adebayo, who had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, as well as four assists, three steals and a steal, and Duncan Robinson, who added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

10:53 PMan hour ago

Bulls:

The Chicago Bulls come into the match with three defeats and two wins in their last games. On Monday (6) they won 130-113 against the Jazz. On Wednesday (8) they lost 116-115 to the Suns. On Sunday (12), a 119-108 win over the Pistons. On Monday (13), by 118-109 to the Bucks and, on Wednesday (15), by 96-94, the defeat came to the Magic.

Just below them in the same Conference, in 12th place, the Bulls are on four wins and eight losses, above the Hornets, who have three wins and seven losses, the Wizards, who have two wins and nine losses, and the Pistons, with two wins and 10 losses, as well as below the Raptors and Cavaliers, both with five wins and six losses, and the Nets, with six wins and six losses.

Bulls
Bulls

 

10:48 PMan hour ago

Keeping an eye on the game

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat live NBA action this Monday (20) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, at 9 pm ET.

This Monday (20), at 9 pm ET, the Miami Heat will travel to Chicago, Illinois, where they will face the Chicago Bulls at the United Center, repeating last Saturday's clash (18), when the Bulls achieved an incredible result, winning the game 102 to 97.

In Saturday's match, which also took place at the United Center, when there were 5 minutes and 30 seconds left in the first quarter, the score was 22-1 to the Heat, and the game only turned around with 51.1 seconds left.

10:43 PMan hour ago

Welcome to the Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat live stream

Hello, basketball fans! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Chicago Bulls on one side. On the other is the Miami Heat. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA