Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

Stay with us to follow the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Wells Fargo Center.
Where and how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers online and live in the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers game in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Absences of the 76ers!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Joel Embiid, a must see player!
The Philadelphia center is presented as the Sixers' top figure, after having finished last season with a record of 30.6 points, 4.2 assists and 11.7 rebounds per game. Embiid led the team to the NBA playoffs where they lost in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Philadelphia center was named the MVP of the regular season and managed to get rid of that weight, however, that will be one of his goals for this campaign, looking to repeat. He will seek to form a lethal offense with Tyrese Maxey and with the arrival of Mo Bamba and Marcus Morris he will try to reduce his work on defense, focusing on scoring and being one of the team's scoring leaders.
How does the 76ers get here?
The Philadelphia team finished the regular season with a record of 54 wins and 28 losses to finish in third place in the Eastern Conference. Philly's season had great news with the regular season MVP award for Joel Embiid, however, this was not enough for the team to advance to the conference finals. The 76ers had a lot of problems during free agency due to problems between the board and James Harden, which ended with the point guard leaving for the Clippers. For this season, the team was reinforced thinking about helping Joel Embiid defensively and having a good second unit. Some names we found on the roster are Mo Bamba, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. The The 76ers' goal is to fight again for a place in the Eastern Conference final and show that they are one of the contenders for the title. The health of the team and Embiid's connection with Tobias Harris and Turese Maxey will be fundamental for those led by Nick Nurse to be one of the great teams to follow.
Cavaliers absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Donovan Mitchell, a must see player!
The Cleveland forward is one of the new figures on the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He finished the season as one of the Cavs' offensive leaders with an average of 25.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game per game. The figure of the Cavaliers comes into this new season looking to get the team into the playoffs and reach a conference final with great young talent to become a competitive team. The point guard's connection with players like Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen will be essential to meet Cleveland's objectives. Mitchell will be the one who will attract all the spotlight and that will help take the pressure off of the promising youngsters.
How does the Cavs arrive?
The Cleveland team arrives after having had a good season, the team managed to get into the Western Conference Playoffs, but they were eliminated in the first round against the Knicks. Last season, Cleveland had a positive record with 51 wins and 31 losses, finishing in fourth place in the standings. Now, the team has been reinforced with big names such as Max Strus and Damian Jones, to reinforce all the lines of the team that already has several stars such as Donovan Mitchell, Jarret Allen, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Likewise, Emoni Bates was added to the team by the draft, this is one of the prospects that could give the biggest surprise despite being a second round pick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Wells Fargo Center located in the city of Philadelphia will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 17,500 fans and was inaugurated in 2005.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Wells Fargo Center, promptly at 7:30 p.m.