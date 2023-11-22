Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game
Foto: Orlando Magic

Update Live Commentary
When is Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA

Time: 8pm ET

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

How and where to watch Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
Over 217.5 points in the match

Since in the NBA Cup the total score and the difference between points scored and conceded matter, teams usually care more about the number of points. And this Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors match-up should be no different. As they both average close to 110 points scored per game, the extra guess picks the over/under market, where the clash will have more than 217 points on the final scoreboard.
Orlando Magic favorites

Buoyed by three good wins away from home, the Orlando Magic are favored against the Toronto Raptors, since the Florida team will now be playing at home against a Raptors team that needs to win anyway to stay in contention for one of the spots in the next round of the NBA Cup.

As a result, the visitors should focus more on attacking than defending, opening up a gap for the Magic's competent attack. Therefore, the final score market predicts a win for Orlando.

Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors prediction

Although the Magic have a young team and two significant absentees for the match, the Raptors' inconsistency makes it unlikely to predict in favor of the Canadian team in two consecutive games at the moment. That's why our prediction for Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors is: Magic win.
In the NBA Cup

In the NBA Cup, the Orlando Magic are third in the group, with a win over the Chicago Bulls and a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Toronto Raptors have only played one game in the NBA Cup, a loss to the Boston Celtics, which leaves the Canadian team in third place in the group.

Toronto Raptors

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are at the bottom of the Eastern table with a total of six wins and seven losses. At least in their last game they managed to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-113.

In the match against the Pistons, coach Darko Rajaković's team converted 53.9% of their shots from the field and 38.9% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Pascal Siakam, with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Gary Trent Jr., who came off the bench and had 18 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal, and Scottie Barnes, responsible for 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have won eight of their last five games and are in the top six, which gives them a direct place in the Eastern Conference playoffs. At the moment, Jamahl Mosley's team are on the back of three straight wins (all away from home), two against the Chicago Bulls and the most recent against the Indiana Pacers.

In their 128-116 win over the Pacers, the Magic shot 49.4% overall and 35% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Paolo Banchero, with 24 points, three rebounds, a steal and two blocks, Franz Wagner, who had 19 points, seven rebounds, an assist and two steals, and Jalen Suggs, who added 18 points, three rebounds and an assist.

In the NBA Cup, the Orlando Magic are third in their group, with a win over the Chicago Bulls and a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

With an eye on the game

On Tuesday night (21), at 21:00 (Brasília time), the Toronto Raptors will travel to Orlando, Florida, where they will face the young Orlando Magic team, in a contest valid for the Eastern Conference, and also for the In-Season Tournament.

The Raptors are looking for a turnaround in the season, trying to tip the scales in favor of victories, since they have won 6 games so far and been defeated on 7 occasions. For this mission, the team has relied heavily on Scottie Barnes, who seems to have evolved considerably in this, his third season in the league, increasing all his career averages.

The Magic, on the other hand, have a team full of young talent, such as 22-year-old German Franz Wagner, who leads the team's points statistics with an average of 18.5, closely followed by Italian-American Paolo Banchero, the first pick in last season's Draft, who maintains averages of 18.3 points, but also leads the team in rebounds (7.1) and assists (4.8).

Welcome to the Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors live stream

Hello, basketball fans! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Orlando Magic on one side. On the other side is the Toronto Raptors. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
