Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

When is Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors live streaming
Over 217.5 points in the match
Orlando Magic favorites
As a result, the visitors should focus more on attacking than defending, opening up a gap for the Magic's competent attack. Therefore, the final score market predicts a win for Orlando.
Orlando Magic vs Toronto Raptors prediction
In the NBA Cup
The Toronto Raptors have only played one game in the NBA Cup, a loss to the Boston Celtics, which leaves the Canadian team in third place in the group.
Toronto Raptors
In the match against the Pistons, coach Darko Rajaković's team converted 53.9% of their shots from the field and 38.9% from the perimeter. Their most productive players were Pascal Siakam, with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Gary Trent Jr., who came off the bench and had 18 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal, and Scottie Barnes, responsible for 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.
Orlando Magic
In their 128-116 win over the Pacers, the Magic shot 49.4% overall and 35% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Paolo Banchero, with 24 points, three rebounds, a steal and two blocks, Franz Wagner, who had 19 points, seven rebounds, an assist and two steals, and Jalen Suggs, who added 18 points, three rebounds and an assist.
In the NBA Cup, the Orlando Magic are third in their group, with a win over the Chicago Bulls and a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
With an eye on the game
The Raptors are looking for a turnaround in the season, trying to tip the scales in favor of victories, since they have won 6 games so far and been defeated on 7 occasions. For this mission, the team has relied heavily on Scottie Barnes, who seems to have evolved considerably in this, his third season in the league, increasing all his career averages.
The Magic, on the other hand, have a team full of young talent, such as 22-year-old German Franz Wagner, who leads the team's points statistics with an average of 18.5, closely followed by Italian-American Paolo Banchero, the first pick in last season's Draft, who maintains averages of 18.3 points, but also leads the team in rebounds (7.1) and assists (4.8).
Venue: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, USA
Time: 8pm ET
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil