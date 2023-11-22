Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
BLAZERS!
BLAZERS NUMBERS!
The Portland Trail Blazers face significant challenges in the current NBA season, reflected in their statistical performance. Offensively, the team struggles to score consistently, ranking 24th in the rankings. place in average points per game, recording 103 points. His accuracy in throwing is also outstanding. is a concern, ranking last in field goal percentage at just 42.8%. The team faces difficulties in creating scoring opportunities, ranking 29th in the rankings. place in assists per game, with 21.5. Furthermore, the challenge in protecting possession of the ball is great. evident, ranking 29th; place in turnovers per game. However, the Blazers' defense shows positive points, being 5th; best in steals, with an average of 8.6. In short, Portland faces notable obstacles, especially in the offensive aspect, while it stands out in some defensive aspects.
BLAZERS LEADERS!
This NBA season, the statistical leaders of various teams stand out in different categories. Jerami Grant leads in points scored, recording an average of 22.0 per game, followed by Anfernee Simons with 18.0 and Shaedon Sharpe with 17.7. Deandre Ayton is He is dominant in total hits, leading with an average of 11.0 per game, while Robert Williams III contributes 6.3. Malcolm Brogdon leads in assists, distributing 5.5 per game, followed by Skylar Mays with 5.0. Anfernee Simons stands out in steals, leading with 2.0 per game, and Robert Williams III leads in blocks, recording an average of 1.2. Moses Brown maintains an impressive shooting percentage of 75.0%, followed by Robert Williams III at 65.4%, Deandre Ayton at 56.7%, and Matisse Thybulle at 50.8%.
SUNS NUMBERS!
The Phoenix Suns demonstrate a solid performance in the current NBA season, occupying prominent positions in several statistics. Offensively, the team stands out as the sixth best in scoring, with an average of 117 points per game, and is the best in scoring. He is efficient at three-point shooting, ranking second with a percentage of 39.2%. Furthermore, the Suns lead in blocks per game, with an average of 6.8, highlighting their defensive presence. However, there are areas for improvement, such as field goal percentage, where they rank 14th in the field. place with 47.3%. Phoenix also faces challenges in protecting possession, ranking 26th in terms of possession. place in turnovers per game. Despite this, his free throw efficiency is outstanding. This is remarkable, ranking fourth with 83.2%. In short, the Suns exhibit a competitive performance, balancing strengths and areas for improvement in various statistics.
LEADERS OF THE SUNS!
This NBA season, statistical leaders stand out in several categories. Kevin Durant, from the unspecified team, is He is the leading scorer, accumulating an impressive average of 31.4 points per game, followed by Devin Booker with 28.8 and Bradley Beal with 17.3. In total hits, Jusuf Nurkic leads with 8.9 per game, while Kevin Durant stands out with 7.2. Devin Booker is He is the leader in assists, distributing 9.8 per game, followed by Durant with 5.5. Jusuf Nurkic leads in steals with 1.2 per game, and Drew Eubanks and Kevin Durant lead in blocks, both with 1.2. In terms of shooting percentage, Udoka Azubuike and Bol Bol have a perfect 100% efficiency, while Drew Eubanks stands out with 65.6%, and Durant maintains a solid mark of 52.8%.
HOW DO THE BLAZERS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Western Conference, Minnesota leads with a record of 10 wins and 3 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 76.9%. Denver and Oklahoma City are tied with 10 wins and 4 losses, occupying second place, just 0.5 games behind the leader. Utah is underperforming, with 4 wins and 9 losses, while Portland is underperforming. in last place with 3 wins and 10 losses. The difference between first and second place is minimum, highlighting competitiveness at the conference. Utah and Portland face significant challenges, occupying the last positions.
HOW DO THE SUNS ARRIVE?
In the NBA Western Conference, Sacramento leads with a record of 8 wins and 5 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 61.5%. Right behind, the LA Lakers occupy second place with 8 wins and 6 losses, recording a percentage of 57.1%. Phoenix is in third place, with 7 wins and 6 losses, maintaining a winning percentage of 53.8%. The Golden State is here. They are in fourth, with 6 wins and 8 losses, while the LA Clippers close the table in fifth, with 5 wins and 7 losses. The difference between first and second place is of 0.5 games.
The game will be played at Footprint Center
The Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played at Footprint Center, with a capacity of 20.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NBA: Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers live updates
My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.