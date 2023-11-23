Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards match live on TV and online?
The match Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to directly stream it: NBA LEAGUE PASS.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards?
This is the start time of the Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards game on November 22, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Bolivia: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Chile: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS (November 23rd)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - NBA LEAGUE PASS
Key player at Washington Wizards
One of the most outstanding players in Washington Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, the 28-year-old American-born player comes from being the highest scorer in the last game of his team, this after scoring 22 points.
Key player for Charlotte Hornets
One of the players to watch out for in Charlotte Hornets is LaMelo Ball, the 22-year-old American-born player comes from being the top scorer for his team in the last game, in which he managed to score 36 points.
Last game between both teams
The last time these two teams faced each other was last November 10, 2023 in the framework of the NBA 2022-2023 regular season, where Charlotte Hornets managed to win by a score of 124 points against Washington Wizards' 117.
The player who scored the most points for Charlotte Hornets in that game was Gordon Hayward with 27, while the player who scored the most points for Washington Wizards in that game was Corey Kispert with 25.
History Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of Charlotte Hornets, as of the last five games they have won three, while Washington Wizards have won two, in total meetings and in terms of points, the balance is unbalanced in favor of Charlotte Hornets who have scored 587 points compared to 569 for Washington Wizards.
Actuality - Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards have had a bad performance in the 2023-2024 NBA season, winning two games and losing 11.
- Last five games
Toronto Raptors 111 - 107 Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards 117 - 130 Dallas Mavericks
Washington Wizards 99 - 120 New York Knicks
Washington Wizards 129 - 142 Milwaukee Bucks
Actuality - Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets have had a bad performance in the current NBA season. After playing 13 games, they have won four and lost nine.
- Last five games
Charlotte Hornets 105 - 111 Miami Heat
Charlotte Hornets 99 - 130 Milwaukee Bucks
Charlotte Hornets 108 - 122 New York Knicks
Charlotte Hornets 121 - 118 Boston Celtics
The match will be played at the Spectrum Center Stadium
The match between Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards will take place at the Spectrum Center Stadium in the city of Charlotte (United States), the stadium is where the Charlotte Hornets play their home games, was built in 2003 and has a capacity for approximately 19,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Charlotte Hornets vs Washington Wizards game, valid for NBA 2023-2024 regular season game.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this game. We will offer you pregame analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
