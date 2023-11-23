Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers live streaming
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers live, as well as the latest information from the Crypto.com Arena. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers live online
The game will be televised on ESPN.
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers can be tuned in from the live streams of STAR+ and NBA App.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Mavericks player
Luka Doncic, guard. Currently, one of the best players in the NBA with only 24 years old, his arrival to the NBA has been one of the great successes of the Mavericks, as it put them on the competitive map, this player has a special style and facing him is always very exhausting, with him the franchise can dream of a title, his numbers this season are: 30.6 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.1 assists.
Watch out for this Lakers player
LeBron James, small forward. One of the most dominant players in the NBA, now 38 years old, continues to demonstrate that he can already be considered one of the best, already with a title with the Lakers, is looking for the second, is currently already the top scorer in the NBA and is still looking to extend the record, James' numbers are: 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists.
Mavericks All-Star Team
Williams, Jones, Lively, Irving, Doncic.
Lakers All-Star Team
Davis, Prince, James, Redissh, Rusell.
Mavericks meeting expectations
Dallas Mavericks has become a very competitive team and for some teams a nightmare, this is no coincidence, the team has been able to observe and bring great talent, the evolution of the sport in Europe has brought great advantages for the NBA, such as players with a very different style of play than what they were used to, Doncic is a clear example that his arrival has surprised the league and fans for good, the evolution of the team has been notorious with Doncic, after great seasons, the title is already a requirement, the squad is good, but very dependent on the Slovenian player, now with a better team could fight this season to reach the NBA Finals, currently the team is close to the top and will certainly be fighting for the first position.
Lakers want to return to their best moments
Lakers is one of the teams with more titles in the NBA, totaling 17 championships and along with Celtics have had a great rivalry, but this is no coincidence, the team has been built based on great talent and that explains their titles, the most recent in 2020, multiple legends wore the yellow jersey and now LeBron James wants to get his second title with the institution, this is certainly a great challenge, after winning the championship, Lakers has not had the best seasons and still has been fighting for a place in the standings, this season is being very competitive and the Celtics and Bucks have emerged as the favorites to lift the championship, something that Lakers wants to avoid at all costs from the Celtics, so far Lakers has a positive balance and can seek the top places.
A great duel in the West
In the NBA the conferences have an important rivalry, for many the East has the best teams today, but the last NBA champions have been from the West, being one of the most competitive leagues in the world, it is to be expected that the debate of which is the most dominant conference, however, in both there is a lot of talent, this Wednesday Mavericks and Lakers will face each other in one of the best duels that can be in the NBA.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers live stream, corresponding to the NBA 2023 regular season. The match will take place at Crypto.com Arena at 10:30 PM ET.