Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Don't leave here to follow the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns live
Where and how to watch Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns online and live
Peru vs Venezuela can be tuned from the NBA Pass App live streams.
If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game corresponding to the NBA regular season?
Argentina: 00:00 hours
Bolivia: 11:00 p.m.
Brazil: 00:00 hours
Chile: 00:00 hours
Colombia: 10:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 8:00 p.m.
Paraguay: 00:00 hours
Peru: 10:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 00:00 hours
Venezuela: 10:00 p.m.
Japan: 12:00 p.m.
India: 03:00 hours
Nigeria: 04:00 hours
South Africa: 05:00 hours
Australia: 02:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 03:00 hours
Phoenix Suns Statements
“We thought we were there, but actually we weren't there yet. We all were, but he was especially excited to be on the court, especially to play in his first game with the Suns. But he wasn't quite ready yet. For this reason, above all, we will try to leave this history behind”
Last Phoenix Suns quintet
Latest Golden State Warriors lineup
How do Phoenix Suns arrive?