Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch 2023 NBA Game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Footprint Center Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Phoenix Suns Statements

Frank Vogel spoke prior to this match: “He can't wait to get on the field. He's frustrated, frankly. I can't speak for him, but it's clear he really wants to put this all behind him. He is very excited to be here. He is very excited to contribute his talents to this dynamic “Big Three” we have. It is not like that yet, but he is eager to fight.”

“We thought we were there, but actually we weren't there yet. We all were, but he was especially excited to be on the court, especially to play in his first game with the Suns. But he wasn't quite ready yet. For this reason, above all, we will try to leave this history behind”

Last Phoenix Suns quintet

Devik Booker, Grayson Allen, Eric Gordon, Kevin Durant, Jusuf Nurkic.
Latest Golden State Warriors lineup

Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney.
How do Phoenix Suns arrive?

Phoenix Suns played a very busy and hard-fought game against the Utah Jazz, the game went to two overtimes, where they ended up winning 140 to 137, giving some good classes for this match that is coming

How do Golden State Warriors arrive?

Golden State Warriors will face the Suns tonight after beating the Houston Rockets with a very close score of 124 to 116, the local squad will seek to surprise in this important match, the second of four .
The Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at the Footprint Center

The Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game will be played at the Footprint Center, located in Phoenix, United States. The property has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Welcome to the minute by minute of the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns match live, this match corresponds to the regular phase of the NBA season. The match will take place at the Footprint Center Stadium at 9:00 p.m.
