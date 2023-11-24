Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Foto: Boston Celtics

Update Live Commentary
12:56 AM11 minutes ago

When is Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NBA

Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, USA

Time: 16:30

Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)

Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil

12:51 AM16 minutes ago

How and where to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Orlando Magic and Boston Celtics will be broadcast live on NBA League Pass.
12:46 AM21 minutes ago

Orlando Magic' record

Bulls 94 x 96 Magic

Bulls 97 x 103 Magic

Pacers 116 x 128 Magic

Magic 126 x 107 Raptors

Magic 124 x 119 Nuggets

12:41 AM26 minutes ago

Boston Celtics' record

Philadelphia 76ers 107 x 117 Boston Celtics

Toronto Raptors 105 x 108 Boston Celtics

Memphis Grizzlies 100 x 102 Boston Celtics

Charlotte Hornets 121 x 118 Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics 119 x 116 Milwaukee Bucks

12:36 AM31 minutes ago

Latest news from the Boston Celtics

With 12 wins and just three losses in the current NBA campaign, the Boston Celtics lead the Western Conference. Before facing the Orlando Magic, the Celtics had won four of their last five games. For the match against the Magic, coach Joe Mazzulla has all his players available.
12:31 AM36 minutes ago

Latest news from Orlando Magic

In second place in the NBA's Eastern Conference, Orlando has a record of ten wins and five losses. The team has won five in a row against the Chicago Bulls (twice), Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets. For the match against Boston, there are two definite absentees: point guard Markelle Fultz and forward Wendell Carter Jr.
12:26 AM41 minutes ago

Boston Celtics

On the other side, the Boston Celtics have the best record in the East and in the entire league, with a total of 12 wins and three losses. In their last five games, Joe Mazzulla's side have won four and lost one, and their last outing was a 119-116 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the game against the Bucks, Boston hit 52.4% of their shots and 40.5% of their three-pointers. Their most outstanding players were Jaylen Brown, with 26 points, two rebounds and eight assists, Jayson Tatum, who had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, as well as four assists and a steal, and Kristaps Porzingis, who contributed 21 points, six rebounds and an assist.

The Celtics lead the group in the NBA Cup, having won both their games, against Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

12:21 AMan hour ago

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic have had a surprising start to the season, finishing second in the Eastern Conference with ten wins and five losses. At the moment, the Florida team are on a run of five straight wins, the latest of which was against the Denver Nuggets.

In their 124-119 win against the Nuggets, the Magic shot 54.3% overall and 34.5% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Franz Wagner, with 27 points, three rebounds, four assists and two blocks, Paolo Banchero, who had 23 points, three rebounds, four assists and three blocks, and Cole Anthony, who had 20 points and five rebounds.

In the NBA Cup, Jamahl Mosley's team is in third place in the group with two wins (against the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors) and a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

12:16 AMan hour ago

An eye on the game

The teams take the court at the Amway Center in Orlando. The orange ball goes up at 16:30 (Brasília time) this Friday (24). Orlando is in third place in Group C of the Eastern Conference, with two wins and one loss. In the same group, the Boston Celtics top the group with two wins from two games. The teams have yet to meet in the current NBA season.

For the first game, the hosts have two absentees in their starting line-up, injured point guard Markelle Fultz and forward Wendell Carter Jr. The visitors have a full squad.

12:11 AMan hour ago

Welcome to the Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics live stream

Hello, basketball lovers! It's now time for a decisive NBA match between two teams: the Orlando Magic on one side. On the other side is the Boston Celtics. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
