Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics live streaming
Orlando Magic' record
Bulls 97 x 103 Magic
Pacers 116 x 128 Magic
Magic 126 x 107 Raptors
Magic 124 x 119 Nuggets
Boston Celtics' record
Toronto Raptors 105 x 108 Boston Celtics
Memphis Grizzlies 100 x 102 Boston Celtics
Charlotte Hornets 121 x 118 Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics 119 x 116 Milwaukee Bucks
Latest news from the Boston Celtics
Latest news from Orlando Magic
Boston Celtics
During the game against the Bucks, Boston hit 52.4% of their shots and 40.5% of their three-pointers. Their most outstanding players were Jaylen Brown, with 26 points, two rebounds and eight assists, Jayson Tatum, who had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds, as well as four assists and a steal, and Kristaps Porzingis, who contributed 21 points, six rebounds and an assist.
The Celtics lead the group in the NBA Cup, having won both their games, against Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.
Orlando Magic
In their 124-119 win against the Nuggets, the Magic shot 54.3% overall and 34.5% from three-point range. Their individual highlights were Franz Wagner, with 27 points, three rebounds, four assists and two blocks, Paolo Banchero, who had 23 points, three rebounds, four assists and three blocks, and Cole Anthony, who had 20 points and five rebounds.
In the NBA Cup, Jamahl Mosley's team is in third place in the group with two wins (against the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors) and a loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
An eye on the game
For the first game, the hosts have two absentees in their starting line-up, injured point guard Markelle Fultz and forward Wendell Carter Jr. The visitors have a full squad.
Venue: AT&T Center in San Antonio, USA
Time: 16:30
Where to watch: NBA League Pass (streaming)
Live coverage: VAVEL Brazil