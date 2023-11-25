Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA in-Season Tournament Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Wizards vs Bucks live on TV, your options is: Bally Sports.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NBA League Pass app.
NBA in-Season Tournament
And what is the NBA in-Season Tournament? The tournament created for the 2023-24 season takes place between November 3rd and December 9th. The tournament is divided into six intra-conference groups. The games will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays during the two months, with one team from each group advancing to a semi-final and then a final, played in Las Vegas. Last but not least, the games will count as the regular season, with the exception of the final.
Injury Report: Wizards
The Wizards will be without Ryan Rollins and Delon Wright, both injured.
Injury Report: Bucks
For this game, the Bucks won't be able to use the injured Jae Crowder, as well as having Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as questionable.
Eastern Conferece; Wizards
The Wizards, in the same Conference, are in 14th place with two wins and 12 losses, above the Pistons, who have two wins and 13 losses, and below the Bulls, with five wins and 11 losses, and the Hornets, with five wins and nine losses.
Eastern Conference: Bucks
With 10 wins and five losses, the Bucks are in third place in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Magic, Heat and 76ers, behind the leaders Celtics, who have 12 wins and three losses, and above the Knicks and Pacers, both with eight wins and six losses, and the Cavaliers, with eight wins and seven losses.
Last Matches: Wizards
The Washington Wizards, in addition to the loss to the Bucks, have suffered four more defeats. The first was on Monday (13), 111-107 against the Raptors. On Wednesday (15), they lost 130-117 to the Mavericks. On Friday (17), by 120-99, the defeat came to the Knicks and, closing the account, by 117-114, the defeat came to the Hornets.
Last Matches: Bucks
The Milwaukee Bucks come into this match with four wins and one loss. On Wednesday (15) they won 128-112 against the Raptors. On Friday (17), they beat the Hornets 130-99. On Saturday (18), a 132-125 win over the Mavericks and on Monday (20), a 142-129 win over the Wizards. And on Wednesday (22) the defeat came against the Celtics, 119-116.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NBA in-Season match: Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.