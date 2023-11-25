Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors live from the NBA 2023-2024!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors live corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Scotiabank Arena. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors online and live from the NBA 2023-2024?
This is the start time of the Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors game in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Argentina: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Raptors absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Pascal Siakam, a must see player!
The Toronto power forward is the top figure of the Nuggets and was named one of the team's captains after the great campaign leading the Raptors to the Play-In. His season numbers are 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Now, it seems that the Raptors star will be able to have less pressure by being able to have a full squad and will have to reduce his responsibilities with the support of the other figures on the team such as Dennis Schöder, OG Anunoby, Jakob Poetl and Gary Trent Jr. Toronto seeks to return to fight for the NBA title and will be a difficult rival within the Western Conference. What is most expected from the Raptors star is a healthy season and that his scoring ability helps achieve victories for the team.
How does the Raptors get here?
The Toronto team continues its path in this NBA season, after falling in the first round of the 2022-2023 NBA Play-In against the Bulls. The Raptors were ranked ninth with a record of 41 wins and 41 losses. The Canadians are in a good sporting moment and have a solid base of players like Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby. During free agency, good reinforcements arrived for the second unit such as Jakob Poetl, Otto Porter Jr. and Dennis Schröder. Toronto has good pieces to have another good year and qualify for the playoffs, although it seems difficult for the team to fight for the ring. After the departure of VanVleet as the team's top figure, those from Toronto are looking to renew the project with everything and try to grow young talent such as Scottie Barnes and Gradey Dick. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Bulls absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
DeMar DeRozan, a must see player!
The Chicago forward is one of the great figures of the team and hopes that the 2023-2024 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Bulls' offensive leaders with an average of 25.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game per game. The figure of the Bulls has had to carry the team due to the losses of great teammates, but the return of Zach Lavine will help the team begin to achieve better results. The forward's connection with players like Lonzo Ball, Zach Lavine and Nikola Vucevic will be essential to meet Chicago's objectives. DeRozan will look to be the team's leading scorer and they will look to fight for a place in the Eastern Conference Final.
How does the Bulls arrive?
The Chicago team arrives after having had a great season, the project surprised with the rapid adaptation of DeMar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball, with this they achieved a record of 40 wins and 42 losses. They qualified for the playoffs in tenth place in the East, however, once there they were easily surpassed by Miami in the Play-In round, ending with a bad season. The project in Chicago remains intact for this new season and with very few changes, however, injuries have affected the team and Lonzo Ball continues to be unavailable for the team, and Zach Lavine continues with a minutes restriction. Those from Chicago have a great squad, including Nikola Vucevic, DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Coby White. This year's goal is to get into the playoffs, improving last year's position, and fighting to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Where's the game?
The Scotiabank Arena located in the city of Toronto will be the venue for this seasonal duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the 2023-2024 NBA in their respective conference. This stadium has capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors match, corresponding to the 2023-2024 NBA Season. The meeting will take place at the Scotiabank Arena, at 7:30 p.m.